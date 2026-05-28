Chiranjeevi saves Ram Charan’s Peddi, Telangana theatres give green light under rental system

The Telugu film industry has stepped back from the edge of a major crisis, at least for now. The Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce issued an official press note clearing the path for the release of Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi‘ after Megastar Chiranjeevi personally intervened in the ongoing standoff between single-screen exhibitors and producers over the rental versus percentage-sharing debate.

The press note stated that after discussions with Chiranjeevi, the Telangana exhibitors have agreed to follow the letter circulated by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, allowing Peddi to release smoothly under the current rental system.

What was the fight about?

At the heart of this dispute is a long-standing grievance that single-screen theatre owners across Telangana have been nursing for years. Under the present rental system, theatres pay a fixed amount to producers or distributors regardless of how well a film performs at the box office. Whether the seats are full or empty, the rent stays the same, leaving theatre owners exposed to heavy losses when a film underperforms.