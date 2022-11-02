scorecardresearch
Chiranjeevi’s GodFather gets OTT release date

Chiranjeevi’s mass entertainer GodFather also has a special appearance by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

GodfatherChiranjeevi's Godfather will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Instagram/Netflix_in)

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s recent theatrical offering GodFather is all set to release on an OTT platform. Netflix has announced that the mass entertainer will stream from November 19. The film is the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer.

Netflix made the announcement through its official social media page. The post read, “The megastar of Tollywood meets the megastar of Bollywood! #Godfather is coming to Netflix on the 19th of November!”

GodFather, directed by Mohan Raja, also stars Satyadev and Nayanthara in prominent roles. It opened to a positive response on October 5. The film, which also features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an extended cameo, released in Hindi as well.

Chiranjeevi had revealed how Salman agreed to get on board the film without any delay. Chiranjeevi told Film Companion that he sent a message to Salman, who immediately replied to him, “Yeah, yeah Chiru garu, what do you want?” The Telugu star continued, “I told him it’s a small character but very respectable, and you can watch Lucifer in case you want. He said, ‘No, no Chiru garu, I am doing it. Just send your person, we will discuss dates and everything.’ Within 2-3 minutes he agreed.”

GodFather also has a promotional song called “Thaar Maar”, which features both Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. The track, which was composed by S Thaman, was widely appreciated by music lovers in both Telugu and Hindi speaking belt.

