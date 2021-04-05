Chiranjeevi reviews Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog, calls it ‘entertaining, up to international standards’

Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer Wild Dog was released on April 2 and is running successfully at the box office. Recently, Nag’s colleague and friend, Chiranjeevi, also watched the movie. He interacted with the press on Monday and heaped praises on the film’s team.

Talking about the Ahishor Solomon directorial, Chiranjeevi said, “After watching Wild Dog, I felt I should share my thoughts with all of you about the movie. I think Wild Dog is a film that we should all be proud of. I wasn’t too excited about the film when it was under production as it is a story based on true incidents. I watched this movie yesterday thinking it would be bland and dry, given the type of story it was based on. It’s a tough task to sustain this kind of plot for two-and-a half hours as there are no songs, no comedy tracks or no romantic scenes, which the audience expects from a movie of Nagarjuna. But, to my surprise, the film was high on adrenaline and offered a lot of thrills.”



“When Uri: The Surgical Strike was released, it received tremendous response and bagged several prestigious awards. When I saw it (Uri), I was like, ‘why aren’t we able to produce films like Uri in Telugu? Are we stuck in a commercial trap?’ But after watching Wild Dog, I felt proud of Nag, and yes, it is a movie that proved we (Telugu filmmakers) can also make the best movies based on true events. All the action episodes in the film truly looked on par with the international standards. As an Indian, I felt emotional and patriotic while watching it. I am very proud of Nagarjuna for accepting and coming up with a film like Wild Dog,” he added further.

Chiranjeevi complimented Wild Dog director Ahishor Solomon as well. He said, “I must appreciate the film’s director Ahishor Solomon for his conviction in making the movie. I must compliment him for making the film within a limited budget. It symbolizes how capable you are as a director.”

In the press meet, the Acharya star urged the audience to watch Wild Dog. He said, “I thank the audience for encouraging new content. Those who are yet to watch the film, please watch it. It gives an insight into how organizations such as NIA and RAW tackle threats against our nation. They are the unsung heroes. And, I am again complimenting Ahishor for coming up with a movie like Wild Dog and making the audience aware about how the investigation goes on when it comes to national security.”



Nagarjuna Akkineni, producer Niranjan Reddy, and Ahishor Solomon graced the press interaction and thanked Chiranjeevi for providing his feedback on their work.