Chiranjeevi reveals son Ram Charan’s Acharya look on his birthday

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to wish his son, actor Ram Charan on his 36th birthday on Saturday. (Photo: Chiranjeevi Konidela/Twitter)

Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi on Saturday took to Twitter to wish his son Ram Charan on his 36th birthday. On the special occasion, he also released a new poster of Acharya revealing Ram Charan’s look in the film.

Acharya has been written and directed by Koratala Siva and is being produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment banners. The action drama which is scheduled to release on May 13, stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal while Ram Charan is playing a crucial role in the film.

Ahead of his birthday, on Friday, the makers of SS Rajamouli’s Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) revealed the actor’s first look as Alluri Sitarama Raju through a special poster. The poster sees Ram Charan’s character in all his glory. Donning a saffron dhoti-pyjama and a bow-and-arrow, Ram Charan is seen aiming for the sky as his background burns in a sea of war.

Touted as a magnum opus, RRR was initially scheduled to release in January, along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages, but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. RRR is now expected to release on October 13, 2021.