Chiranjeevi requests Andhra Pradesh CM to rethink cap on movie ticket prices

Actor Chiranjeevi on Thursday requested the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to rethink the government’s decision to have a low cap on movie ticket prices.

In a statement shared on social media, the Acharya actor said, “It is gratifying to see the introduction of the online ticketing Bill for transparency, as demanded by the industry. But at the same time, for the survival of theatres and for the many families who depend upon cinema alone for their survival, these reduced online ticketing rates should have the same flexibility as the uniform GST prices. Please reconsider this matter. Telugu industry will be able to survive only when there is that encouragement.”

Chiranjeevi’s request comes after the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a Bill to further amend the AP Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1956, making it mandatory for exhibitors to sell movie tickets only through the online booking platform, to be operated by the state Film Development Corporation. The Bill replaces an Ordinance issued on November 9.

Moving the Bill on behalf of the Chief Minister, Perni Nani, who also holds the Information and Public Relations portfolio, said the proposed online movie booking system would help in checking black marketing, besides stopping tax evasion.

According to film trade analysts, the new move by the Andhra Pradesh government is likely to leave an impact on the box office revenue of much-anticipated movies like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam and Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Earlier, the Producers Guild and Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce had approached the Andhra Pradesh government and held discussions on the ticket pricing issue.

