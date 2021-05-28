NT Rama Rao birth anniversary: Chiranjeevi demands Bharat Ratna for the legendary actor

Marking the 98th birth anniversary of the legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on Friday, actor Chiranjeevi shared a major throwback photo of him with NTR. In his post, he also requested the government to honour his legacy by honouring him with the Bharat Ratna posthumously. He asserted that NTR should be honoured in the same way that Assamese singer, poet, and musician Bhupen Hazarika was posthumously awarded with India’s highest civilian award.

His Instagram post, which is in Telugu, says, “It would be a proud moment for all the Telugu people if Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is conferred with posthumous Bharat Ratna, just like how they did for the great singer Bhupen Hazarika. With the centenary birth celebrations (of NTR) ahead, if he could be honoured with the coveted award, it would be a great pride for the Telugu people as well. Remembering the towering persona on his birth anniversary.”

A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)

Chiranjeevi had shared the screen with NTR in Tiruguleni Manishi in 1981.

Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyanram, Nara Rohith, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu also remembered the former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh on his birth anniversary.

“I pay tributes to the former Chief Minister, beloved leader of Telugu people, favourite actor, Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his birth anniversary.#NTRJayanthi#NTR,” Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.