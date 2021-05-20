Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan to launch ‘oxygen banks’ across Telugu states to fight Covid-19

The short supply of medical oxygen has led to the death of several Covid-19 patients in the second wave of the pandemic. To alleviate the shortage of medical oxygen, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan will soon launch ‘oxygen banks’ across Telugu states.

The father-son duo has enlisted the services of their fan clubs in each district of the Telugu states to monitor the adequate supply of oxygen to people in need. Ram Charan will oversee this operation.

In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply @KChiruTweets has decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district level.Efforts are on to make these operational within a week’s time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp pic.twitter.com/9aPU56rFco — ChiranjeeviCharitableTrust (@Chiranjeevi_CT) May 20, 2021

As part of this initiative, Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust has also opened a Twitter account to amplify the message. The ‘oxygen banks’ are expected to be fully operational in about a week.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi had launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive for members of the Telugu film fraternity. In association with Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), the star had announced that artistes and journalists associated with the Telugu film industry, who are above 45, will be given free Covid-19 vaccination. This help was even extended to spouses of the eligible candidates. He had also promised that beneficiaries would get required medicines under this scheme at subsidised rates.