Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan thank Mahesh Babu for narrating Acharya: ‘You made it even more special’

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan‘s upcoming release Acharya will begin with Mahesh Babu narrating the story of the fictional temple town Padaghattam. Sharing the information on his social media handles, Chiru thanked Mahesh for lending his voice to the movie. He wrote, “Dearest @urstrulyMahesh Delighted to have you introduce ‘Padaghattam’ in your endearing voice in #Acharya. Thank you for becoming a part of the film in a very special way!! I am sure fans & audiences will be just as thrilled to hear you as much as @AlwaysRamCharan & I loved it!”

Ram Charan also thanked Mahesh in a tweet. He wrote, “Thank you @urstrulyMahesh. You made #Acharya even more special to me!! Can’t wait for the audience to experience it on Big Screens.”

Describing what prompted the Acharya team to approach Mahesh Babu, the film’s director Koratala Siva said in a video, “I should take the audience into my world, Dharmasthali, a temple town by telling the backstories in the first two minutes of the film. That part has a small interesting story about how the goddess and town emerged there. So, we thought to have a voice that could make the audience listen to it with their full attention. When we asked Mahesh to lend his voice for the same, he obliged. He delivered it with honesty and introduces us to the world of Dharmasthali, is just perfect and terrific. My heartful thanks to Mahesh Babu.”

Earlier, Mahesh had provided his voice-over for films such as Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa and Jr NTR’s Baadshah.

Bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainments, Acharya co-stars Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde. Mani Sharma provided the music for the project, and S Thirunavukkarasu handled the cinematography.

The film will release in theatres on April 29th.