Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan starrer Acharya release postponed due to Covid-19

The release of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya has been postponed due to the ongoing rise in the Covid-19 cases. The film, touted to be an action drama, was earlier scheduled for February 4 release. The makers of the film shared a note on Saturday, which read, “Due to the ongoing widespread of Covid, the release of Acharya is postponed. A new release date would be announced soon. Wishing everyone a happy Sankranthi. Please stay safe and follow all the Covid protocols.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role. It marks the actor’s first collaboration with son Ram Charan. Earlier, the two have made cameo appearances in their respective films.

While Chiranjeevi made special appearances in Ram Charan’s Magadheera and Bruce Lee The Fighter, Ram Charan was seen sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi in a special song of his film Khaidi No.150, which marked his comeback to films.

Talking about sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi, Ram shared in an interview with Variety that he felt “intimated” while acting with his father. “I would say acting with a man who’s really done 40 years in this field and 150 films plus, that is intimidating me more than acting with my father,” Ram said. He added, “Working with thousands of actors in his career, he makes you feel so comfortable and really complements you as a person. And it’s so easy to be intimidated by those personalities. But as much as he is my father, he is a completely new person when he finishes his makeup and is out of his caravan in costume. It’s a beautiful experience. It’s a learning experience.”

Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde as the female leads. The film’s music is handled by Mani Sharma, and Thiru is the cinematographer for the project.