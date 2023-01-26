Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati and others grace Sharwanand’s engagement ceremony, see pics

Telugu actor Sharwanand, who recently got engaged to Rakshita Reddy, took to his Twitter handle and shared beautiful pictures from the ring ceremony. Many celebrities graced the occasion and congratulated the couple. Soon-to-be parents Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela too attended the engagement ceremony in matching outfits. The couple, who made a splash in pink outfits, were clicked posing with Shawanand and Rakshita.

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, SS Karthikeya, Nithiin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rana Daggubati and Siddharth among others also graced the occasion.

Sharwanand on Thursday also posted multiple pictures on his social media handles. He wrote in the caption, “I found the one for me ❤️Rakshita.” Celebrities congratulated the couple and showered them with love. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Big congratulations and wish you both a lifetime of love and togetherness.” A fan’s comment read, “Heartiest congratulations Sharwa sir, Both of you look great together.”

Rakshita Reddy is the granddaughter of politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy and daughter of High Court advocate Madhusudhan Reddy. The wedding will likely happen later this year.

On the work front, Sharwanand was last in Oke Oka Jeevitham. Next, the actor will share screen space with Raashii Khanna in a film directed by Krishna Chaitanya.