Chiranjeevi: Ram Charan is a director’s delight

Ahead of Acharya‘s release on April 29, actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and director Koratala Siva interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

What is the story of Acharya?

Koratala Siva: Acharya is the story of two souls who aim to protect dharma.

How was the experience of working with Ram Charan?

Chiranjeevi: I have never given Charan any career advice. There will be originality when he evolves on his own by learning and unlearning things.

In one scene, Charan’s acting made me emote expressions with my heart, and tears came out without any use of glycerin. It happened because he also acted with his heart, and it was my reaction to his performance. I was very impressed with that. It shows the maturity in his acting. As a father, I am very proud of him, and as a co-star, I am even more proud of him.

You played a naxalite in Rakta Sindhuram (1985). Now, you are once again playing a naxalite in Acharya.

Chiranjeevi: The naxalite character in Rakta Sindhuram was aggressive and never hesitated to take on others. But, Acharya is a leader without any aggression. It’s Koaratala Siva’s style of heroism. His hero is soft yet powerful.

Was there any pressure while acting with Chiranjeevi?

Ram Charan: There was pressure (laughs). I work hard and better when there is pressure.

What did you learn and unlearn during the shoot of Acharya?

Ram Charan: I got a chance to observe him (Chiranjeevi) closely and learn from it. His discipline is something astonishing.

Chiranjeevi: Charan is a director’s delight. He shares a good bond with everyone on the sets. I have wonderful moments to cherish from the shooting of the film and our stay in Maredumilli.

You have several projects with young directors.

Chiranjeevi: I get the opportunity to reinvent myself when I work with young or new directors.

What is your take on hiking the ticket price for Acharya?

Chiranjeevi: Like every sector and industry, our film industry also suffered a lot due to the pandemic. The film production costs and interest have also increased. So, I don’t think it is wrong to request the governments to help us recover from pandemic losses.

If not Ram Charan, who would you cast as Siddha?

Chiranjeevi: Pawan Kalyan. Pawan’s turn as Siddha would have given me the same high as Charan’s.