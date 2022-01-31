Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya gets a release date

The makers of Acharya have finalised a new release date. The Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan film will now hit theaters on April 29. “After a healthy discussion and on mutual understanding, we would be releasing Acharya on April 29th as RRR would be hitting the screens on March 25th,” a statement from the makers read.

Speaking about the release, producers Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy said, “Due to the third wave, we postponed the movie from February. We then wanted to release the movie for Ugadi on April 1. But the big-budget, pan-India movie RRR will release on March 25. Since RRR and Acharya are huge movies, we and the producer of RRR have arrived at a consensus. As per mutual agreement, RRR will arrive in theatres on March 25 and Acharya on April 29 to ensure good amount of gap between the two movies.”

The producers have said that while Megastar fans will be disappointed about the postponement, the wait will be totally worth it. “Our film is going to thrill the audience and fans for sure when it releases,” the makers said.

The Koratala Siva directorial is produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde.