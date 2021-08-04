Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan’s Acharya shoot over, two songs left to be completed

The shooting of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya has been wrapped up, with the exception of two songs that will be shot in the coming days. The production house Matinee Entertainments took to social media to make the announcement, along with a photo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan from the sets.

The caption for the photo read: “Talkie of the most awaited film #Acharya has been completed. Shooting of two songs is yet to be completed.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya marks the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, with both of them in fully-fledged roles. Earlier, Chiranjeevi had made cameos in Ram Charan films, Magadheera and Bruce Lee The Fighter, while Ram Charan made a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No.150 for a song.

Talking about the film’s production, the makers said, “As planned, we completed the talkie part of Acharya by July 31. Just two songs are pending to be filmed. From August 20, a song will be shot on Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The remaining song will be filmed on Charan and Pooja Hegde in the upcoming schedule. With the picturization of the two songs, the entire shoot will be wrapped up. We are completing the post-production works too, at a fast pace.”

Acharya stars Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde as the female leads, and Sangeetha is seen in a prominent role. The film’s music is handled by Mani Sharma, and Thiru is the cinematographer for the project. Niranjan Reddy is the producer.

The movie, which was earlier scheduled to release in May, was later postponed to August. However, due to the second wave of Coronavirus and lockdown 2.0, the plans had to be changed again. If the sources are to be believed, the makers will announce a new release date for the film very soon.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has two new films with directors Bobby and Jayam Mohan Raja in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s RRR is slated for an October 13 release, and he has a pan-India project with director S Shankar in the works.