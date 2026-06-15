‘Is this necessary?’: Chiranjeevi questioned Ram Charan’s extreme diet, workouts for Peddi

When Peddi released on June 4, it made headlines for several reasons. While the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character and her objectification by Ram Charan’s character drew criticism, audiences were equally intrigued by Ram Charan’s multiple physical transformations for the film, in which he played an athlete, a wrestler, and a cricketer. Now, with the film crossing Rs 300 crore worldwide, Chiranjeevi has opened up about the extraordinary effort his son put into bringing the character to life.

‘Is it even necessary?’

Speaking to director Buchi Babu Sana on the Vriddhi Films YouTube channel, Chiranjeevi recalled witnessing Ram Charan’s relentless dedication firsthand. “I used to see how hard Charan worked every day at home. He would wake up around 5 a.m., work out, and be on your set by 9 am. Then he would return home at 9 pm., sit down for some soup, and head straight back to the gym,” he said.