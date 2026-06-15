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‘Is this necessary?’: Chiranjeevi questioned Ram Charan’s extreme diet, workouts for Peddi
Earlier, during a special drive through the streets of Hyderabad with director Buchi Babu Sana, Ram Charan himself spoke about the gruelling process behind his character development.
When Peddi released on June 4, it made headlines for several reasons. While the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character and her objectification by Ram Charan’s character drew criticism, audiences were equally intrigued by Ram Charan’s multiple physical transformations for the film, in which he played an athlete, a wrestler, and a cricketer. Now, with the film crossing Rs 300 crore worldwide, Chiranjeevi has opened up about the extraordinary effort his son put into bringing the character to life.
‘Is it even necessary?’
Speaking to director Buchi Babu Sana on the Vriddhi Films YouTube channel, Chiranjeevi recalled witnessing Ram Charan’s relentless dedication firsthand. “I used to see how hard Charan worked every day at home. He would wake up around 5 a.m., work out, and be on your set by 9 am. Then he would return home at 9 pm., sit down for some soup, and head straight back to the gym,” he said.
Chiranjeevi further revealed that the actor followed a strict vegetarian diet for nearly 70 days despite requiring high protein intake for his demanding transformations. “He remained a vegetarian for 70 days. He needed high protein but couldn’t eat non-vegetarian food. When you see how hard he worked and how much he transformed himself, I even asked him, ‘Is all this really necessary?'”
Reflecting on his own career, Chiranjeevi spoke about the risks actors take while preparing for physically demanding roles.
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“We too have taken on difficult characters and risks. But what is the reward for all that effort? If people don’t approve of the character, everything goes to waste. Today, however, the more effort you put in, the more appreciation you receive. People accepted his character in Peddi and welcomed him.”
When Ram Charan said even lifting his daughter hurts his hand
Earlier, during a special drive through the streets of Hyderabad with director Buchi Babu Sana, Ram Charan himself spoke about the gruelling process behind his character development.
“For the torture you put me through to achieve all those body types, first you wanted a cricketer’s physique and then a wrestler’s physique. They’re completely different. A cricketer is lean, like Tilak Varma or Hardik Pandya. You wanted that kind of body. Then, after a few days, I had to bulk up for the kabaddi portions. After that, you wanted a wrestler’s body. Now that the shoot is over, pains are surfacing from everywhere,” he said.
The actor also revealed that the intense physical training had left a lasting impact on his body. “Even lifting my daughter hurts this hand. I need to get an X-ray done. Constant grabbing during the wrestling sequences caused tremors. It did something to this hand,” he added.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi has amassed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 307.98 crore within just 11 days of its release.
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