‘I let him go’: A fan poisoned Chiranjeevi on the film set that made him Megastar

Most actors have a story about the strangest thing a fan has ever done. For star Chiranjeevi, the story involves poison, which was mixed into a cake and brought to a film set in Madras in 1988. This was fed to the actor by a fan who believed that making Chiranjeevi consume a tantric substance would create an unbreakable bond between them.

The film was Marana Mrudangam, directed by A Kodandarami Reddy, scored by Ilaiyaraaja and based on a novel by Yandamuri Veerendranath. Chiranjeevi had been acting for a decade, had done over 100 films and was on the way to become the biggest star Telugu cinema had ever produced. He was not yet the ‘Megastar’ on screen. That title would arrive, for the first time, in the opening credits of this very film.

And the set, as was typical for a Chiranjeevi shoot in the late 1980s, was surrounded by fans who had turned up simply to watch him work. During a break in shooting, a fan approached Chiranjeevi with a cake. In one account, the fan said it was his birthday and asked the actor to cut the cake.

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Chiranjeevi, surrounded by fans and crew, did what any star in that situation would do. He obliged and took a bite.

The actor immediately realised that there was something wrong as the cake tasted bitter. Chiranjeevi spat it out almost immediately. He had swallowed very little and informed the people on set that the cake tasted strange.

The cake was tested and was confirmed that a foreign substance had been mixed into it. The set went into a state of alarm. Chiranjeevi was checked by medical professionals and was declared that he had not ingested enough to cause serious harm. However, the intent was clear: somebody had deliberately contaminated food and tried to feed it to one of the biggest star in Telugu cinema.

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The motive

In 2023, Chiranjeevi himself recalled the incident in an interview and filled in the detail that had been missing from earlier accounts: the why.

Chiranjeevi in the poster of Marana Mrudangam (Photo: Prime Video) Chiranjeevi in the poster of Marana Mrudangam (Photo: Prime Video)

The fan, according to Chiranjeevi, had gone to Kerala and procured what is known as ‘Vaseekaran’ powder, a substance associated with tantric practices and believed in certain folk traditions to create an obsessive bond between the person who administers it and the person who consumes it. The fan’s motive was not to kill Chiranjeevi, but to make Chiranjeevi pay attention to him. The fan felt the actor had been distant, had not given him the importance he deserved, and believed that feeding him this substance would change that. “As soon I ate it, my lips turned blue, I immediately spat it out,” the actor recalled.

“I let him go as he is my fan. It was shocking that a fan did that to me,” Chiranjeevi said. He took the incident lightly, attributing it to what he called misguided admiration.

Marana Mrudangam, the film during which Chiranjeevi was poisoned by a fan, was also the film that first credited him as “Megastar” in its title cards. Before this film, he had been billed as “Supreme Hero” and “Dynamic Hero.” From Marana Mrudangam onward, the credit read “Megastar Chiranjeevi.”

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The dance he choreographed after being poisoned

The song “Godave Godavamma” in the film was choreographed by Chiranjeevi himself. Immediately after this incident, he went back to work, choreographed his own dance sequence, performed it and delivered one of the biggest hits of 1988.