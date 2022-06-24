scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Nagarjuna come together to attend grand wedding in Hyderabad. See photos, videos

Film distributor Sunil Narang's daughter Jahnvi Narang's wedding was attended by the stars of the Telugu film industry including Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh Daggubati.

June 24, 2022 12:16:17 pm
pawan kalyan, chiranjeeviThe wedding of Jhanvi Narang was a star studded affair. (Photo: K.arthikk_, Vamsi Kaka/Twitter)

The wedding of Telugu film distributor Sunil Narang’s daughter Jahnvi Narang witnessed the coming together of the who’s who of the South film industry. While Pawan Kalyan came along with his elder brother Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna was seen with his son Naga Chaitanya. Venkatesh Daggubati, actor Nani and Major fame Adivi Sesh were also spotted at the big fat wedding.

For the wedding, Chiranjeevi wore a golden kurta-pyjama and Pawan Kalyan came dressed in an all-white attire. The two brothers looked dapper as they were photographed with the bride and the groom. Venkatesh was dressed casually for the wedding. Naga Chaitanya looked handsome in his crisp white shirt and blue trousers. His father Nagarjuna wore black shirt and black pants.

Several photos and videos of the stars attending Janhvi Narang’s wedding were shared on social media by their fans. A video showed actor Sivakarthikeyan hugging Pawan Kalyan and having a chat with him at the wedding.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Acharya, has the political thriller Godfather in his kitty. It is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role along with Nayanthara, Salman Khan and Satyadev Kancharana. . He also has Bholaa Shankar, a film with KS Ravindra and a Venky Kudumula directorial in the pipeline.

