Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Nagarjuna come together to attend grand wedding in Hyderabad. See photos, videos

June 24, 2022 12:16:17 pm
The wedding of Telugu film distributor Sunil Narang’s daughter Jahnvi Narang witnessed the coming together of the who’s who of the South film industry. While Pawan Kalyan came along with his elder brother Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna was seen with his son Naga Chaitanya. Venkatesh Daggubati, actor Nani and Major fame Adivi Sesh were also spotted at the big fat wedding.
For the wedding, Chiranjeevi wore a golden kurta-pyjama and Pawan Kalyan came dressed in an all-white attire. The two brothers looked dapper as they were photographed with the bride and the groom. Venkatesh was dressed casually for the wedding. Naga Chaitanya looked handsome in his crisp white shirt and blue trousers. His father Nagarjuna wore black shirt and black pants.
Several photos and videos of the stars attending Janhvi Narang’s wedding were shared on social media by their fans. A video showed actor Sivakarthikeyan hugging Pawan Kalyan and having a chat with him at the wedding.
Ah Walk lo oka Style and Swag untundhi 🔥🔥🔥#GodFather #MegastarChiranjeevi#Chiranjeevi
Always #GodOfMassesChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/U9wBjs0K1l
— Chiranjeevi Army (@chiranjeeviarmy) June 23, 2022
Anna Thammudu @PawanKalyan @KChiruTweets #PawanKalyan #Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/4oGoAbINWK
— VenuVelaga 🦅 (@venuvelaga) June 23, 2022
Mega star @KChiruTweets, Power Star @PawanKalyan graced the Grand wedding of #JhanviNarang and #Aditya
Watch the Royal wedding live here 👇https://t.co/XIsR9qylCo#NarayanDasNarang @AsianSuniel@AsianCinemas_ #JhanviWedsAditya pic.twitter.com/tyHqK2L8Hc
— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 23, 2022
#Chiranjeevi #venkatesh for Sunil Narang’s daughter wedding in Hyderabad today#photooftheday #Hyderabad #lookoftheday @filmygyantelly1 pic.twitter.com/o0QGBfItgP
— filmygyantelly1 (@filmygyantelly1) June 23, 2022
M E G A BROTHERS 🔥#CHIRANJEEVI #PAWANKALYAN pic.twitter.com/kE29HxYwYl
— Pawan Kalyan Youth Force (@TeamPKYF) June 23, 2022
#Chiranjeevi #NagarjunaAkkineni #PawanKalyan at a wedding pic.twitter.com/u6edm2wlVE
— Tolly Hungama (@Tolly_Hungama) June 23, 2022
The prince @Siva_Kartikeyan along with producer #PuskurRamMohanRao is at the Grand wedding of #JhanviNarang & #Aditya 💞 😍
Watch the Royal wedding live here 👇https://t.co/9u5x6KPy6a#NarayanDasNarang @AsianSuniel@AsianCinemas_ #JhanviWedsAditya @SVCLLP pic.twitter.com/nDaEbZIOnz
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 23, 2022
Macho Star @YoursGopichand, Honorable Minister @YadavTalasani, Producers #CKalyan & #SudhakarReddy
at the Grand wedding of #JhanviWedsAditya
Watch the Royal wedding live here 👇https://t.co/XIsR9qylCo#NarayanDasNarang @AsianSuniel@AsianCinemas_ #JhanviNarang pic.twitter.com/ACnXzVegcI
— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 23, 2022
The prince meets Power Star 🤩🤩@Siva_Kartikeyan hugged @PawanKalyan
had a little chat at Grand wedding of #JhanviNarang and #Aditya yesterday 💞 😍 #NarayanDasNarang @AsianSuniel@AsianCinemas_ #JhanviWedsAditya pic.twitter.com/ERMsUqbjuA
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) June 24, 2022
On the work front, Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Acharya, has the political thriller Godfather in his kitty. It is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role along with Nayanthara, Salman Khan and Satyadev Kancharana. . He also has Bholaa Shankar, a film with KS Ravindra and a Venky Kudumula directorial in the pipeline.
