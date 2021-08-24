Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan pose in epic Konidela family photo: ‘A memorable day’

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi’s 66th birthday celebrations (August 22nd) was a grand affair but limited only to the family. While the who’s who of the Telugu film fraternity filled the social media with birthday wishes for the actor, the Sye Raa star enjoyed his special day with his family members. The occasion brought his entire family together after a long time. Chiranjeevi’s brothers Naga Babu Konidela, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, other actors from the Konidela family such as Ram Charan Tej, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej marked their presence at the birthday celebrations.

Some of the photos from the occasion have gone viral on social media within no time!

On Monday, RRR star Ram Charan took to Instagram stories and shared a photo, which gave a sneak-peek into Chiranjeevi’s perfect birthday bash. The photo featured Ram Charan with Chiranjeevi and other Telugu film celebs in the Konidela family.

Konidela heroes pose for a group photo in Chiranjeevi’s birthday celebrations. (Photo: alwaysramcharan/Instagram) Konidela heroes pose for a group photo in Chiranjeevi’s birthday celebrations. (Photo: alwaysramcharan/Instagram)

Varun Tej with his “daddy”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Sai Dharam Tej with his “mama”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Dharam Tej (@jetpanja)

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Chiranjeevi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panja Vaishnav Tej (@panja_vaishnav_tej)

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has a slew of films to his credit. The actor will be seen in Acharya, a Kortala Siva directorial which will also see the actor share the screen space with Ram Charan.

Acharya, bankrolled by Konidela Production Company, was earlier scheduled for May 13 release. However, the team postponed the film due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The makers are yet to announce the new release date. Apart from Acharya, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Godfather, Bholaa Shankar, and Chiru 154.

Ram Charan has SS Rajamouli’s RRR to his credit. The film, also starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is scheduled for release this year.