Chiranjeevi on Sridevi: ‘Never enjoyed working with anyone else as much with her’

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has worked with several well-known female artistes over the years. However, the actor considers late actor Sridevi as one of his favourite co-stars. On a chat show, The Godfather actor said that he thoroughly enjoyed working with Sridevi more than anyone else.

Chiranjeevi and Sridevi shared screen space in films like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Ranuvu Veeran, SP Parsuram and Mosagadu among others. During the conversation on the chat show Nijam with Smita, he was asked about his favourite female co-star.

The actor was given a list of names including Radha, Radhika, Vijay Shanthi and Sridevi. To this, Chiranjeevi said, “Each one of them has their own qualities, so I can’t say who my favourite is.”

He continued, “Acting at ease and spontaneity would be Radhika. Dance would be Radha, she would compete head on. Vijay Shanthi would mould herself very well into the character showing her power. She blends easily and is a very good performer.”

Chiranjeevi then paused and spoke about Sridevi. He said, “Keeping all of them aside, Sridevi… It just feels so wow watching her dance. Frankly, I never enjoyed working with anyone else, as much I did with Sridevi.”