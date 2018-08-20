Chiranjeevi on Geetha Govindam success: Vijay Deverakonda is a star

Chiranjeevi also spoke about the piracy issue that threatened to defeat all the hard work of Geetha Govindam team. Chiranjeevi also spoke about the piracy issue that threatened to defeat all the hard work of Geetha Govindam team.

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Sunday heaped praise on Vijay Deverakonda for his work in Geetha Govindam.

“You treat all films equally and appreciate them as long as it has good content. You won’t see whether a film is made on a big budget or small budget. You are showering this much happiness on us because you have liked Geetha Govindam,” Chiranjeevi said at the film’s success meet.

“The last two years have been really good for the Telugu film industry. The industry is moving forward with a lot of energy, happiness and determination. And all this is because of your support,” he added.

Chiranjeevi shared details of a conversation he had with producer Allu Aravind before the release of Geetha Govindam.

“In Arjun Reddy, Vijay played a very aggressive character. In this film, he plays a very soft character, which is even willing to fall at the feet of the heroine. And Allu Aravind told me that he was worried whether the audience will accept him like that,” Chiru said adding that Vijay has attained stardom very early on his career.

“It reminded me of the time when I was doing Vijetha, which was produced by Allu Aravind. I was establishing myself as an action hero with a string of action movies like Khaidi and Adavi Donga among others. But, Vijetha was a family drama with not much scope for action. Back then, I had similar doubts about that film. But the success of that film made me a hit with the family audience and gave me an ‘all-class hero’ tag,” recalled Chiranjeevi.

“What Vijetha was for me in my career, Geetha Govindam is for Vijay Deverakonda. It has made him a favorite star of all groups of audiences,” he added.

Chiranjeevi also spoke about the piracy issue that threatened to defeat all the hard work of Geetha Govindam team. “Aravind was upset that about 1 hour 30 minutes of the content was leaked online before the film’s release. To lighten him up, I told him that my brother Pawan Kalyan’s Atharintiki Daaredi was also leaked online before its release. But, it did not stop it from becoming a blockbuster. I told him even Geetha Govindam will become such a hit. It came true, ” he noted.

The raw footage of Geetha Govindam was leaked by a Hyderabad-based editor, who was arrested along with over a dozen students for circulating the piracy video on the internet. “Stealing the work of the filmmakers in this way is equivalent to betraying one’s own mother,” Chiranjeevi said.

