Chiranjeevi is off to USA and Europe with wife Surekha: ‘Holiday after a long time’

Chiranjeevi on Tuesday shared a picture of himself with his wife Surekha. The megastar informed his fans that he is on a vacation with his wife for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. “First international travel ✈️since the pandemic! About to take off to USA & Europe for a brief holiday with Surekha after a long time. See you all soon,” he wrote as the caption of the photo.

The picture received an overwhelming response from well-wishers and fans. Shruti Haasan dropped a heart-emoji, while Chiranjeevi’s daughter-in-law and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela wished the couple a “super time” together.

The trip has come after the release of Acharya, which starred Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan. At a pre-release event, Chiranjeevi had spoken about how he convinced SS Rajamouli to allow Ram Charan to shoot for Acharya in between RRR’s schedule. Chiranjeevi said he told Rajamouli that it is his wife Surekha’s wish to see the father-son duo share screen space.

Acharya released on April 29. While fans have lauded the Koratala Siva directorial, the Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer has received mixed reviews from critics. In his review, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “The writing is so poor that even the two actors’ massive stardom feels inadequate to lift this movie. It’s a snooze fest.”

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya starred Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde.

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy shooting for Shankar’s untitled movie. Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Godfather, which is the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer.