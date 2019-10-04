Chiranjeevi on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy success: Hats-off to director Surender Reddy

Amid huge expectations, Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy hit the screens on October 2 and is garnering positive reviews from fans. Elated with the response from the audience, the team of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on Thursday held a press meet to thank the audience.

The event was attended by Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Surender Reddy, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Jagapathy Babu and the film’s technical crew including DoP Rathnavelu, production designer Rajeevan, VFX supervisor Kamala Kannan, dialogue writer Burra Sai Madhav, and story writers Paruchuri Brothers.

Thanking the complete cast and crew of Sye Raa in his speech, Chiranjeevi said, “My heartfelt thanks to the people who were involved in the Sye Raa project. Before Sye Raa, I have always been thinking of doing a powerful freedom fighter character to make it the best in my career. Whenever the discussions used to come about my dream character, I have always said that my dream is to portray a freedom fighter character like Bhagat Singh. Finally, the opportunity came… 12 years ago, Paruchuri Brothers narrated me the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. We kept postponing our decision to start the project due to budget limits. But finally, the project started three years back, and I am fully satisfied with the journey now.”

“Starting from the director to the office boys – everyone worked so hard for two and a half years for the project. When we asked Surender Reddy to direct Sye Raa, we had a story but not a suitable treatment. Surender and his team took time and came up with a superb screenplay. My hats-off to the craftsmanship of Surender Reddy. I will give a hundred per cent credit to him. We thank him for giving us an epic,” he added.

Chiranjeevi praised his co-stars in the movie. Expressing his gratitude towards Amitabh Bachchan, he said, “With a single call from me, Amitabh Bachchan garu agreed to portray Gosay Venkanna. I have so much to learn from him and he is a great person to learn from. My sincere thanks to him for his kind support. My thanks to Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathy Babu, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah. They all have done a fantastic job.”

Actor Ram Charan who produced Sye Raa under Konidela Production Company banner thanked every one of the cast and crew members for putting their sweat and tears on the project. He said, “Thanks to Paruchuri Brothers for bringing an idea like Sye Raa and thanks for being like our mentors for all these years. Thanks to the distributors as well for giving us a good release despite having two more releases on the same day. Thanks to our director Surender Reddy for getting the needed output from all the departments on a smooth note.”

Tamannaah essayed Lakshmi in the film and her performance has been receiving accolades from the viewers. She said, “Thanks to Suri sir for giving my career-best role, Lakshmi. Even though I have got the appreciation earlier for my roles such as Avanthika and Niharika, the best compliment for me to date is calling me Lakshmi Narasimha Reddy. For me, this is my biggest achievement. Chiru sir, thank you so much for making me a part of your dream. I feel like there is so much to learn from you. I think I have to do a few more films with you to understand all those things (smiles). It would be my good fortune to work with you. Despite being a demigod to his fans, he is so simple and warm.”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the first Telugu freedom fighter to revolt against British Raj in India.