Chiranjeevi on SP Balasubrahmanyam: Happy to learn that he is getting better

Chiranjeevi said he is praying for his "brother" SP Balasubrahmanyam's health. (Photo: Express Archive)

Chiranjeevi is happy to learn about the improvement in SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and posted a video wishing a speedy recovery to the 74-year-old, who is being treated for coronavirus at MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

In the video, Chiranjeevi said, “I am happy that SP Balasubrahmanyam, a singer who is loved by millions, an artiste the country is proud of and my brother, is getting better and responding to the treatment well. This video is to share my happiness with you all.”

The actor said his relationship with SPB was not limited to work the two have done over the years, but the duo also shares a very strong brotherly bond.

“I lovingly call him my brother and similarly his sisters Vasantha and Sailaja treat me like their brother,” the actor recalled.

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor mentioned that he has been in touch with SP Balasubrahmanyam’s family members.

“I have been learning about SPB’s health from Vasantha, Sailaja and his brother-in-law Shubhalekha Sudhakar. Today as well, I spoke to them and was happy to know that he is doing better,” the Indra actor stated.

He added that SP Balasubrahmanyam “is the voice of the Telugu film industry. In fact, his breath is Raagam, Thaalam and Pallavi for the Indian film industry.” He ended the video wishing for the singer’s speedy recovery.

Also read | SP Charan on SPB’s health: He continues to be on the ventilator

“I, along with his fans, wish he recovers soon and treats us with his melodies. Let’s together pray for his speedy recovery,” Chiranjeevi said.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai’s MGM Healthcare earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering a setback on August 13.

The veteran singer’s son SP Charan on Tuesday updated fans about SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition. He said that his father ‘continues to be on the ventilator’ and is on the path to recovery.

