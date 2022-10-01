Chiranjeevi is ‘proud’ of Ram Charan, RRR’s success: ‘If there is a possibility of Oscars…’

Actor Chiranjeevi, who was in Mumbai on Saturday to promote his upcoming film, God Father, with Salman Khan spoke about the possibility of his son Ram Charan scoring an Oscar nomination for his work in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Chiranjeevi said, “It is a proud moment for me. I am very happy. This kind of day should come and it is not because of Charan also, it is a collective effort. Rajamouli, through that film, through the actors is trying to hit the bull’s eye and get the attention. If there is a possibility of Oscars, it is a proud moment for me.”

Chiranjeevi is mighty proud of the fact that south Indian films are becoming not only pan-India in nature but also gaining mileage all over the world. The actor shared how he struggled to cross over to the Hindi film industry many years ago.

He said, “Long ago, I tried coming to Hindi films with a film named ‘Pratibandh’ and then followed it with ‘The Gentleman’, ‘Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj’. At that time, I don’t know there was a separation between regional and national films. After that, I tried but I was so busy I had to concentrate on Telugu films. I was away from Hindi films. I always wanted to see, there should be one film that has an Indian feeling. There is no regional but Indian film. It is my strong wish that day should come.”

Chiranjeevi, along with Salman Khan and Nayanthara, will be seen in Mohan Raja’s God Father. The film releases in theatres on October 5.