Chiranjeevi reacts to ‘casting couch’ allegations in Telugu cinema, reveals only way to avoid being taken advantage of: ‘If you are firm with principles…’

Chiranjeevi reportedly stated that if someone has had bitter experiences in the film industry, personal choices and situations may have also contributed to it.

google-preferred-btn
Chiranjeevi reportedly stated that if someone has had bitter experiences in the film industry, personal choices and situations may have also contributed to it.Chiranjeevi was most recently seen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. (Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela)

Chiranjeevi is currently revelling in the massive success of his latest outing, director Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which has emerged as the Pongal-Sankranti season winner, besting Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju. Mounted on a budget of Rs 28-30 crore, the movie has reportedly grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide thus far.

On Sunday, January 25, the makers of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu organised a special event in Hyderabad, Telangana, celebrating the movie’s success. While addressing the gathering, the Telugu megastar maintained that the film industry remains a largely good and welcoming place to work. He also called upon talented filmmakers to step into the world of cinema.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol film sells 70,000 plus tickets in one hour, over Rs 60 cr expected on Republic Day

Chiranjeevi went one step further and reportedly stated that if someone has had bitter experiences, personal choices and situations may have also contributed to it. “There may be references to casting couch or related incidents, but one must remember that if you work professionally and genuinely, the other person will also behave accordingly. If you are firm with your principles, no one will attempt to take advantage of you. This is something I strongly believe in. Be professional and straightforward, and everyone will understand,” Gulte quoted him as saying.

However, the Telugu megastar’s remarks contradict the allegations of exploitation made by actors who have faced such situations firsthand. Revealing that she encountered the casting couch during the initial years of her career, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh once said that it happened when she received a call about an acting opportunity in a South Indian film.

The 50 confirmed contestants full list: Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu and others join reality show

“He asked me, ‘You will be ready to do everything, right?’ I told him that I will be working hard and will do what is required for the role, but he kept saying that and I played dumb because I wanted to see how low can he get,” she told Bollywood Bubble. Actors like Rithvik Dhanjani, Saiyami Kher, and Sudhanshu Pandey have also admitted to facing similar experiences.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Rang De Basanti
'Jaya Bachchan scolds ministers to their face; Rekha came to Parliament once in session,' recalls Rajeev Shukla
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla recently opened up about Amitabh Bachchan's political stint, as well as how disciplinarian Jaya Bachchan often scolds ministers to their face.
'I cried in front of 100 people': Vikrant Massey recalls being shouted at by director, says he felt humiliated
Vikrant Massey was humiliated on first day on film set when director shouted at him
Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini calls Dharmendra a 'living institution of cinema'
Hours after the announcement of the Padma Awards for 2026, Dharmendra's second wife, veteran actor Hema Malini, reacted to his posthumous Padma Vibhushan, noting that he truly deserves the honour.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Chhattisgarh Maoist Operation
11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation
kerala cm pinarayi vijayan
Kerala’s powerbrokers: The caste, religious outfits that parties can't ignore in poll season
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla recently opened up about Amitabh Bachchan's political stint, as well as how disciplinarian Jaya Bachchan often scolds ministers to their face.
'Jaya Bachchan scolds ministers to their face; Rekha came to Parliament once in session,' recalls Rajeev Shukla
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Akshay Kumar
The 'middle-class habit' Akshay Kumar really misses: 'Now I can't'
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Must Read
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
'Shit happens': World champion Gukesh on 'unexplainable' blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee
Gukesh was shell-shocked after realising his blunder. The world champion resigned immediately after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s response. (Screengrab via ChessBase India livestream)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
The 'middle-class habit' Akshay Kumar really misses: 'Now I can't'
Akshay Kumar
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement