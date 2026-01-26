Chiranjeevi reacts to ‘casting couch’ allegations in Telugu cinema, reveals only way to avoid being taken advantage of: ‘If you are firm with principles…’

Chiranjeevi is currently revelling in the massive success of his latest outing, director Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which has emerged as the Pongal-Sankranti season winner, besting Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju. Mounted on a budget of Rs 28-30 crore, the movie has reportedly grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide thus far.

On Sunday, January 25, the makers of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu organised a special event in Hyderabad, Telangana, celebrating the movie’s success. While addressing the gathering, the Telugu megastar maintained that the film industry remains a largely good and welcoming place to work. He also called upon talented filmmakers to step into the world of cinema.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol film sells 70,000 plus tickets in one hour, over Rs 60 cr expected on Republic Day

Chiranjeevi went one step further and reportedly stated that if someone has had bitter experiences, personal choices and situations may have also contributed to it. “There may be references to casting couch or related incidents, but one must remember that if you work professionally and genuinely, the other person will also behave accordingly. If you are firm with your principles, no one will attempt to take advantage of you. This is something I strongly believe in. Be professional and straightforward, and everyone will understand,” Gulte quoted him as saying.

However, the Telugu megastar’s remarks contradict the allegations of exploitation made by actors who have faced such situations firsthand. Revealing that she encountered the casting couch during the initial years of her career, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh once said that it happened when she received a call about an acting opportunity in a South Indian film.

The 50 confirmed contestants full list: Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu and others join reality show

“He asked me, ‘You will be ready to do everything, right?’ I told him that I will be working hard and will do what is required for the role, but he kept saying that and I played dumb because I wanted to see how low can he get,” she told Bollywood Bubble. Actors like Rithvik Dhanjani, Saiyami Kher, and Sudhanshu Pandey have also admitted to facing similar experiences.