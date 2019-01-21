Chiranjeevi’s next with Koratala Siva is on track

Actor-producer Ram Charan’s home production Konidela Production Company, along with Matinee Entertainments, on Monday confirmed that they will bankroll Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film, which will be helmed by Koratala Siva. The producers also took exception to speculations that the project “is not progressing as per plan.”

A statement issued by the producers said that the pre-production work is going on in full swing and the final draft of the script is also complete. “Chiranjeevi is presently busy with his film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is directed by Surender Reddy. He will commence work on the new project soon after he is done with the work,” said the statement.

The film is expected to be a complete commercial entertainer packed with all the mass elements expected from a Chiranjeevi film. Of course, it is likely to revolve around a social issue along with an underlying message, which is a staple in Siva’s films.

Siva’s last film was Bharat Ane Nenu and had Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film was one of the highest grossing Telugu films of 2018.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s shooting, meanwhile, is fast nearing completion. The period drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah and Jagapathy Babu among others.

Charan is bankrolling the project, which will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil during the Independence Day week.