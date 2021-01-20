Chiranjeevi’s next with Jayam Mohan Raja launched

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s new film, the Telugu remake of Malayalam superhit Lucifer was launched on Wednesday with a formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Chiru153 is the tentative title of the project, and the regular shoot is set to commence in February.

The film’s director Jayam Mohan Raja, producers RB Choudary and NV Prasad, music composer Thaman, production designer Suresh S Rajan were present at the pooja ceremony. Producers Allu Aravind, Ashwini Dutt, DVV Danayya, Niranjan Reddy, Naveen Yerneni, actor-producer Nagababu Konidela, directors Bobby and Meher Ramesh also attended the event as the chief guests and wished the team.

Speaking about the remake, director Mohan Raja said, “I am feeling fortunate to direct Chiranjeevi for Chiru153. The film is not the exact frame-to-frame remake of Lucifer. We have taken the basic story from the original version and tailored it to suit the image of Chiranjeevi. The movie is going to be a unique one in Megastar’s career, and it will reach the expectations of his fans.”

Interestingly, Chiru153 marks the first collaboration of Chiranjeevi and music director S Thaman. Excited about the project, Thaman took to Twitter and shared his happiness.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo composer wrote, “A biggest dream for Any Composer. It’s My Turn to Show My love towards Our #BOSS Shri #MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets gaaru & My dear brother @jayam_mohanraja. Here we begin our musical journey for #lucifer ( TEL )!! Godbless.”

A biggest dream for Any Composer 🎧 It’s My Turn to Show My love towards Our #BOSS 🖤 Shri #MEGASTAR ✊@KChiruTweets gaaru & My dear brother @jayam_mohanraja

Here we begin our musical journey for #lucifer ( TEL ) !! 🏆🎧💪🏼 Godbless ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Sktc0auRsi — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 20, 2021

Lakshmi Bhoopala is penning the dialogues for this political drama and Nirav Shah is on board to crank the camera. Konidela Surekha is presenting the flick under Konidela Production Company banner.

The complete details regarding the rest of the cast and crew are awaited.