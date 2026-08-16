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Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna lead star-studded guest list at Bandla Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding
Producer and actor Bandla Ganesh's daughter Janani married Surya Teja Chilukuri at the JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Telugu film producer and actor Bandla Ganesh’s daughter Janani Bandla married Surya Teja Chilukuri in Hyderabad on Sunday, with some of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry and Andhra Pradesh politics in attendance.
While Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan gave the wedding a miss, his wife Anna Lezhneva attended the event. Ganesh has long been a close associate and public supporter of Kalyan.
‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi was among the first major guests to bless the couple, continuing a family bond that has been visible throughout the wedding preparations. At the couple’s engagement ceremony in May, a video of the Bandla family touching Chiranjeevi’s feet and seeking his blessings had gone viral on social media. The Konidela family’s connection with Ganesh runs deep, with the producer having worked on several projects associated with the family over the years.
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Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni attended with his son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala. Venkatesh Daggubati was also spotted at the ceremony.
Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, one of the most commercially successful directors in Telugu cinema, was among the guests, along with director Anil Ravipudi, known for blockbusters like F2, F3 and Samajavaragamana. Veteran comedian Brahmanandam and actor-comedian Sunil were also in attendance, adding to the industry presence at the event.
The wedding was the culmination of months of preparation that began publicly in April, when Balda Ganesh announced his daughter’s wedding on social media with a traditional pasupu kumkuma ceremony. “Sreerastu. Shubhamastu. Avighnamastu. With God’s blessings and the blessings of our elders, an auspicious event will soon take place in our home,” he had written, introducing Surya Teja Chilukuri as his future son-in-law.
#Tollywood’s biggest stars come together under one roof to bless the newlyweds a truly star-studded and unforgettable celebration on #BandlaGanesh’s special day. ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/zKmKM8Ma2t
— Filmyscoops (@Filmyscoopss) August 16, 2026
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita — A Stylish Appearance at Bandla Ganesh’s Daughter’s Wedding#NagaChaitanya #SobhitaDhulipala #BandlaGanesh #JananiSuryaPayanam pic.twitter.com/sIugAAE4Bq
— Telugu360 (@Telugu360) August 16, 2026
Trivikram at Bandla Ganesh’s Daughter’s Wedding..!#TrivikramSrinivas @ganeshbandla pic.twitter.com/6lZU0qMM5H
— M9 NEWS (@M9News_) August 16, 2026
కూతురి పెళ్ళిలో చంద్రబాబును చూడగానే ఏడ్చేసిన బండ్ల గణేష్..#Bandlaganesh #Chandrababu #RTV pic.twitter.com/mjFDM50XpQ
— RTV (@RTVnewsnetwork) August 16, 2026
CM Revanth Reddy & Payyavula Keshav — Different States, Diverse Political Paths, One Enduring Bond.Story continues below this ad
At Bandla Ganesh’s Daughter’s Wedding, CM Revanth Reddy, AP Minister Payyavula Keshav, and MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Share a Candid Chat.#BandlaGanesh #RevanthReddy… pic.twitter.com/iiamoJt6hk
— Telugu360 (@Telugu360) August 16, 2026
బ్లాక్బస్టర్ నిర్మాత బండ్ల గణేష్ కుమార్తె జనని వివాహానికి మెగాస్టార్ చిరు తన సతీమణి శ్రీమతి సురేఖ కొణిదెలతో కలిసి విచ్చేశారు.
#Chiranjeevi #BandlaGanesh pic.twitter.com/MZTnTwDiVl
— Telugu Stride (@TeluguStride) August 16, 2026
#PawanKalyan‘s Wife #AnnaKonidela With Megastar #Chiranjeevi and #Surekha at #BandlaGanesh‘s Daughter, #Janani and #SuryaTeja‘s Wedding Ceremony pic.twitter.com/IyUCtDTVWm
— Filmy Focus (@FilmyFocus) August 16, 2026
The formal engagement followed on May 3 in Hyderabad, attended by Chiranjeevi, then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, producers Naveen Yerneni and Vishwa Prasad, and director Boyapati Srinu.
In the weeks leading up to the wedding, Bandla Ganesh and his family made personal visits to the homes of several Telugu film stars to hand-deliver wedding invitations. He visited Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar at their residence in late July, sharing photographs from the meeting on social media. He also personally visited Ram Charan’s home to invite him, posting pictures from that meeting as well. Invitations were also extended to filmmaker SS Rajamouli and other prominent industry figures.
Bandla Ganesh has two sons, Hitesh and Hiresh, in addition to daughter Janani. He began his career as a supporting actor in Telugu films before transitioning into production, bankrolling several notable Telugu projects. He has also been an active figure in Andhra Pradesh politics, maintaining relationships across party lines, which was reflected in the guest list that brought together both film and political personalities under one roof.
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