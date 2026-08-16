Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna lead star-studded guest list at Bandla Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding

Telugu film producer and actor Bandla Ganesh’s daughter Janani Bandla married Surya Teja Chilukuri in Hyderabad on Sunday, with some of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry and Andhra Pradesh politics in attendance.

While Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan gave the wedding a miss, his wife Anna Lezhneva attended the event. Ganesh has long been a close associate and public supporter of Kalyan.

‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi was among the first major guests to bless the couple, continuing a family bond that has been visible throughout the wedding preparations. At the couple’s engagement ceremony in May, a video of the Bandla family touching Chiranjeevi’s feet and seeking his blessings had gone viral on social media. The Konidela family’s connection with Ganesh runs deep, with the producer having worked on several projects associated with the family over the years.