Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan add star power to the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, watch videos

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan, Jayasudha, Madhuri Dixit, Rashmika Mandanna, Genelia Deshmukh, Ram Charan, Khushbu Sundar, Naga Chaitanya, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others, attended the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 ceremony.

By: Entertainment Desk
6 min readHyderabadMar 19, 2026 11:35 PM IST
Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi at Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025. (Photo: idlebrain.com)
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The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards (TGFA) 2025 ceremony was held at the HITEX Convention Centre in Hyderabad on Thursday. The event was attended by Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan, Jayasudha, Madhuri Dixit, Rashmika Mandanna, Genelia Deshmukh, Ram Charan, Khushbu Sundar, Naga Chaitanya, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. Several members of the state’s political leadership were also present to celebrate Telugu excellence.

The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards are annual film awards instituted in 2025 by the Government of Telangana, named after the revolutionary Telugu poet and balladeer Gaddar. They are presented through the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) and recognise excellence in Telugu cinema in the years following the formation of the state of Telangana in 2014, replacing the Nandi Awards that were presented by the erstwhile Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The state government revived the awards in 2024 and renamed them after the legendary revolutionary poet and singer Gaddar, with officials stating the change was intended to honour his cultural and artistic contributions.

The winners list, announced earlier this month, spans the full breadth of Telugu filmmaking: from indie darlings to mainstream blockbusters.

The most celebrated aspect of tonight’s ceremony was the array of lifetime and honorary awards for stalwarts of Indian cinema.

The biggest highlight of the night was the NTR National Award for ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi. Named in honour of the legendary NT Rama Rao, the award is presented to personalities who have not only excelled in cinema but also elevated the global stature of Indian filmmaking.

The complete roll call of special honours reads like a who’s who of Telugu and Indian cinema: The ANR Award went to veteran actress Jayasudha; the Kantha Rao Award to R. Narayana Murthy; the B. N. Reddy Award to Singeetam Srinivasa Rao; the Paidi Jairaj Award to Kamal Haasan; the Nagireddy-Chakrapani Award to producer Ashwini Dutt; and the C. Narayana Reddy Award to lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja.

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This year, awards were presented across 17 categories, reflecting a broad recognition of cinematic excellence. In a notable addition, the government also introduced special awards aimed at encouraging socially conscious cinema, including the Best Social Message Film and the Dr C. Narayana Reddy Special Award.

Take a look at the complete list of winners at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025:

Category Film Recipient Role Award
First Best Feature Film Raju Weds Rambai Sri Venu Udugula Producer Gold
First Best Feature Film Raju Weds Rambai Sri Sailu Kampati Director Silver
First Best Feature Film Raju Weds Rambai Akhil Raj Uddamari Hero Bronze
First Best Feature Film Raju Weds Rambai Ms. Tejaswi Rao Heroine Bronze
Second Best Feature Film Dandora Muppaneni Ravindra Benerjee Producer Silver
Second Best Feature Film Dandora Muralikanth Devasoth Director Bronze
Second Best Feature Film Dandora Nandhu Hero Bronze
Second Best Feature Film Dandora Ms. Manika Chikkala Heroine Bronze
Third Best Feature Film The Great Pre Wedding Show Sandeep Agaram Producer Bronze
Third Best Feature Film The Great Pre Wedding Show Rahul Srinivas Director Cash Only
Third Best Feature Film The Great Pre Wedding Show Thiruveer Hero Bronze
Third Best Feature Film The Great Pre Wedding Show Ms. Teena Sravya Heroine Bronze
Best Feature Film (National Integration) Thandel Allu Aravind; Gavara Udaya Srinivasu Producers Silver
Best Feature Film (National Integration) Thandel Chandu Mondeti Director Bronze
Best Feature Film (Environment/Heritage) EGWA Poorna Chand Battu Producer Silver
Best Feature Film (Environment/Heritage) EGWA Sri V K Raju Director Bronze
Best Debut Feature Film Little Hearts Sai Marthand Director Silver
Best Wholesome Entertainment Film Sankranthi Ki Vasthunnam V. Sirish Reddy Producer Silver
Best Wholesome Entertainment Film Sankranthi Ki Vasthunnam Anil Ravipudi Director Bronze
Feature on Social Messaging Court Tipirneni Prashanthi; Ghanta Naveen Babu Producers Silver
Feature on Social Messaging Court Ram Jagadeesh Director Bronze
Best Special Effects Film Mirai Tumbalam Gooty Vishwaprasad Producer Silver
Best Children’s Film Anaganaga Gaddam Rakesh Reddy Producer Silver
Best Children’s Film Anaganaga Sri Sunny Sanjay Director Bronze
Best Director Raju Weds Rambai Sri Sailu Kampati Director Silver
Best Leading Actor Thandel Akkineni Naga Chaitanya Actor Silver
Best Leading Actress The Girl Friend Rashmika Mandanna Actress Silver
Best Supporting Actor Dandora Sivaji Actor Bronze
Best Supporting Actress Euphoria Bhumika Chawla Actress Bronze
Best Music Director Dandora Mark K Robin Music Director Silver
Best Male Playback Singer Raju Weds Rambai Anurag Kulkarni Singer Silver
Best Female Playback Singer Kannappa Sahithi Chaganti Singer Silver
Best Comedian Jigris Krishna Teja Reddy Burugula Actor Silver
Best Cinematographer Mirai Karthik Ghattamaneni Cinematographer Silver
Best Editor Mirai Sreekar Prasad Editor Silver

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