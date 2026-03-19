Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan add star power to the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, watch videos

The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards (TGFA) 2025 ceremony was held at the HITEX Convention Centre in Hyderabad on Thursday. The event was attended by Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan, Jayasudha, Madhuri Dixit, Rashmika Mandanna, Genelia Deshmukh, Ram Charan, Khushbu Sundar, Naga Chaitanya, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. Several members of the state’s political leadership were also present to celebrate Telugu excellence.

The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards are annual film awards instituted in 2025 by the Government of Telangana, named after the revolutionary Telugu poet and balladeer Gaddar. They are presented through the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) and recognise excellence in Telugu cinema in the years following the formation of the state of Telangana in 2014, replacing the Nandi Awards that were presented by the erstwhile Government of Andhra Pradesh.