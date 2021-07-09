Chiranjeevi unveils Mandhuloda song from Sudheer Babu’s Sridevi Soda Center

Megastar Chiranjeevi unveiled special dance number “Mandhuloda” from Sudheer Babu’s next film, Sridevi Soda Center. “‘Mandhuloda’ song from Sridevi Soda Center is as catchy as chartbuster ‘Nakkileesu Golusu’ song (from Palasa 1978),” he said in a video message.

Sudheer Babu plays Sooribabu in the film, whose job is to set up lights at events. The actor also shared the lyrical video of the song on social media and thanked Chiranjeevi for launching it. He wrote, “Sooribabu’s dance is uniquely mass just like his lighting (decoration). The #MassKaBossSong… #Mandhuloda is all yours. Thank you Megastar @KChiruTweets garu for extending your support.”

“Mandhuloda” is inspired by Uttarandhra folk and Kasarla Shyam has penned its lyrics. It has been sung by Sahithi Chaganti and Dhanunjay Seepana.

Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy are the producers for this project, while Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame is the director. Sridevi Soda Center has cinematography by Shamdat Sainuddin and features Anandhi, Pavel Navageethan, Naresh, Raghubabu, Ajay, Satyam Rajesh, Harsha Vardhan, Saptagiri, Kalyani Raju, and Rohini in other prominent roles. Mani Sharma is the music director.

Apart from Sridevi Soda Center, Sudheer Babu will also be seen in Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali.