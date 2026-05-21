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Chiranjeevi makes TG EAPCET topper M Rushi’s dream come true, see photos
Chiranjeevi fulfilled the dream of young fan M Rushi after she secured the top rank in the TG EAPCET examination.
‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi recently made a young fan’s dream come true after she emerged as the topper in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET). The actor met M Rushi and her parents, and a clip of the heartwarming interaction has now gone viral on social media.
Photos and videos from the meeting showed Chiranjeevi warmly congratulating Rushi on her outstanding academic achievement. The actor interacted with Rushi and her family, praised her dedication, and wished her success in her future studies and career. The meeting became a memorable moment for the young achiever, who has long admired the Telugu superstar.
See photos of Chiranjeevi with TG EAPCET Topper M Rushi:
#TGEAPCET లో State Top Rank సాధించిన M. Rushi కలను నిజం చేసిన Megastar #Chiranjeevi 🤩❤️
Her father had promised that she would get to meet Megastar #Chiranjeevi if she secured the State Top Rank in the prestigious TG EAPCET exam ✨
Today, that promise was fulfilled as… pic.twitter.com/yUgNJIczZx
— Team Chiru Vijayawada (@SuryaKonidela) May 20, 2026
Rushi’s achievement has also drawn praise from several quarters. Telangana Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla congratulated the student for securing the top rank and lauded her consistency and hard work.
Speaking about her success, Rushi credited her parents for being her biggest support system.
Mega 158 goes on floors, Pawan Kalyan graces pooja ceremony
On the work front, Chiranjeevi is all set to reunite with director Bobby Kolli. The makers of Mega 158 on Thursday kickstarted the project with a grand pooja ceremony held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The film marks the reunion of Chiranjeevi with Bobby after their successful collaboration on Waltair Veeraya. The project is bankrolled by KVN Productions.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan attended the launch event and performed the ceremonial clap.
Boss and Kalyan Babu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @KChiruTweets @PawanKalyan #MEGA158 #MegaStarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/T1nYDxlFHz
— Team Chiru Vijayawada (@SuryaKonidela) May 21, 2026
The cast also includes Malayalam actor Anaswara Rajan in a key role, while the technical team features Vijay Karthik Kannan as cinematographer, Thaman S as music composer, Antony L. Ruben as editor, and Kolla Avinash as production designer.
Chiranjeevi is also gearing up for the release of his socio-fantasy entertainer Vishwambhara. Directed by Vassishta, the film features the megastar in a larger-than-life role and also stars Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor and Ashika Ranganath in key roles. Although the teaser initially received criticism for its visual effects, a new glimpse released on Chiranjeevi’s birthday generated positive reactions from audiences. The film is slated to hit theatres later this year.
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