Chiranjeevi makes TG EAPCET topper M Rushi’s dream come true, see photos

‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi recently made a young fan’s dream come true after she emerged as the topper in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET). The actor met M Rushi and her parents, and a clip of the heartwarming interaction has now gone viral on social media.

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Photos and videos from the meeting showed Chiranjeevi warmly congratulating Rushi on her outstanding academic achievement. The actor interacted with Rushi and her family, praised her dedication, and wished her success in her future studies and career. The meeting became a memorable moment for the young achiever, who has long admired the Telugu superstar.