Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Chiranjeevi imitates Rajinikanth in this viral video, leaves fans impressed with his swag

Chiranjeevi was a guest on the finale of Telugu Indian Idol where he imitated superstar Rajinikanth's walk.

June 22, 2022 2:05:16 pm
Chiranjeevi graced Telugu Indian Idol's finale episode.

Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth are the two of the most popular actors of the our country. While one is findly called “megastar”, the other enjoys fandom as the Thalaivaa. On several occasion, both Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth have shared kind words for each other. Recently, Chiranjeevi proved himself to be a Rajinikanth fan during a reality show. The actor marked his appearance as a guest of the Telugu Indian Idol in its finale episode, during which he imitated Rajinikanth’s iconic walk and his style of wearing aviators.

He enacted Rajinikanth for contestant Boda Jayanth Maadhur, who is a self-admitted Rajinikanth fan. Jayantha was one of the finalists of the show, which had its finale on Friday. The show was won by BVK Vagdevi, while Srinivas Darimisetty and Vaishnavu Kovvuri were announced the runner-ups of the show.

ALSO READ |Chiranjeevi dubs for Brahmastra’s Telugu version, Alia Bhatt says ‘thank you for blessing us with your energy’

The video clip from the show went viral on the social media platforms with fans heaping praise on Chiranjeevi. “Boss swag,” a comment read, while another fan mentioned that Chiranjeevi brings smile on his face. Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi have often shared the screen space. The two were seen in SP Muthuraman directorial Ranuva Veeran, Bandipotu Simham and Kaali.

On the work front, Rajinikanth has Nelson Dilipkumar’s Thalaivar 169, which has been titled Jailer. Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Acharya, has political thriller Godfather to his credit. It is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role along with Nayanthara, Salman Khan and Satyadev Kancharana.

