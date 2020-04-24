Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Venkatesh and others participate in #BetheREALMAN challenge

The latest social media rage down south is #BetheREALMAN. The challenge requires celebrities to do household work, and post a video of the same on social media.
Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga started the challenge on Twitter, by posting a video of him doing household chores. He captioned the video, “Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself, specially during this no maid times and quarantine. Please help in domestic work. #BetheREALMAN.” Vanga further nominated RRR director SS Rajamouli.
Accepting the Arjun Reddy director’s challenge, Rajamouli uploaded a video of him helping his wife in housework, and he nominated Jr NTR and Ram Charan Tej. Others who have, so far, participated in #BetheREALMAN challenge include Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Koratala Siva, Sukumar, Anil Ravipudi, Boyapati Srinu, Shobu Yarlagadda, Krish Jagarlamudi and MM Keeravani.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine.
Please help in domestic work 🙏🙏🙏#BetheREALMAN
I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video :-) pic.twitter.com/Cqmq4xfRm7
— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 19, 2020
SS Rajamouli
Task done, @imvangasandeep. Throwing the challenge to @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan..
And lets have some moooreee fun..
Am also challenging @Shobu_ garu, sukku @aryasukku and peddanna @mmkeeravaani..😈😈 #BetheREALMAN pic.twitter.com/DepkfDvzIE
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 20, 2020
Jr NTR
Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli .
మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN
I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020
Ram Charan
Done @ssrajamouli garu !!
Let’s take pride in doing chores at home! Let’s be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.#BetheREALMAN
I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020
Chiranjeevi
Here it is Bheem @tarak9999 నేను రోజు చేసే పనులే…ఇవ్వాళ మీకోసం ఈ వీడియో సాక్ష్యం. And I now nominate @KTRTRS & my friend @rajinikanth #BeTheRealMan challenge. pic.twitter.com/y6DCQfWMMm
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 23, 2020
Venkatesh
Here’s my video @tarak9999.
Let’s help our family with domestic work and #BetheREALMAN
I request our Chinnodu @UrsTrulyMahesh, my cobra @IAmVarunTej & @AnilRavipudi to pass it on. pic.twitter.com/ILeH3Cm0Xq
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 23, 2020
Koratala Siva
Here it is annayya @tarak9999.
మొదటోౢ కొంచెం కష్టంగా ఉన్నా, రాను రాను అలవాటయ్యి, ఇప్పుడు సరదా అయింది. #BeTheREALMAN
I now nominate @TheDeverakonda for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/QSxMDbBR11
— koratala siva (@sivakoratala) April 22, 2020
Anil Ravipudi
Here is my #BeTheRealMan challenge video @VenkyMama garu.
ఇంట్లో వాళ్ళకి కొంత ఫ్రస్ట్రేషన్ రిలీఫ్. మనకి కొంత ఫన్.
I nominate my PATAAS @NandamuriKalyan, my SUPREME @IamSaiDharamTej and my RAJA THE GREAT @RaviTeja_Offl to take forward the challenge 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/jXmNoQscbD
— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) April 24, 2020
Shobu Yarlagadda
Here you go @ssrajamouli done! Passing on the challenge to @AdiviSesh @alluarjun #Prabhas ! Thanks @WeepingBileDuct @kyarlagadda17 for shooting & editing the video! https://t.co/oprk1NC6xp pic.twitter.com/OvRHrCP9nD
— Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) April 23, 2020
Krish Jagalamudi
Here you go @mmkeeravaani sir .. and I’m nominating each n every #PSPKFan all over the world for the #BeTheRealMan challenge in helping our women in household chores. pic.twitter.com/5tXi1i7lQP
— Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) April 23, 2020
MM Keeravani
Looks like this challenge is as contagious as the Corona https://t.co/FPiocL2K7s was transmitted from @imvangasandeep to @ssrajamouli to myself and others. I am doing my part and further transmitting this to @dirkrish and @musicthaman pic.twitter.com/IZyGqVzJ0Q
— mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) April 21, 2020
Interestingly, Chiranjeevi nominated his friends Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth. Now, it will be interesting to watch the videos these legends share on social media.
