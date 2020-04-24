Follow Us:
Friday, April 24, 2020
Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Venkatesh and others participate in #BetheREALMAN challenge

Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga started the challenge #BetheREALMAN on Twitter, by posting a video of him doing household chores.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Published: April 24, 2020 1:59:34 pm
be the real man challenge videos In the videos, stars are seeing doing household work during the lockdown time.

The latest social media rage down south is #BetheREALMAN. The challenge requires celebrities to do household work, and post a video of the same on social media.

Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga started the challenge on Twitter, by posting a video of him doing household chores. He captioned the video, “Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself, specially during this no maid times and quarantine. Please help in domestic work. #BetheREALMAN.” Vanga further nominated RRR director SS Rajamouli.

Accepting the Arjun Reddy director’s challenge, Rajamouli uploaded a video of him helping his wife in housework, and he nominated Jr NTR and Ram Charan Tej. Others who have, so far, participated in #BetheREALMAN challenge include Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Koratala Siva, Sukumar, Anil Ravipudi, Boyapati Srinu, Shobu Yarlagadda, Krish Jagarlamudi and MM Keeravani.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

SS Rajamouli

Jr NTR

Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi

Venkatesh

Koratala Siva

Anil Ravipudi

Shobu Yarlagadda

Krish Jagalamudi

MM Keeravani

Interestingly, Chiranjeevi nominated his friends Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth. Now, it will be interesting to watch the videos these legends share on social media.

