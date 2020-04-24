Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Venkatesh and others participate in #BetheREALMAN challenge

In the videos, stars are seeing doing household work during the lockdown time. In the videos, stars are seeing doing household work during the lockdown time.

The latest social media rage down south is #BetheREALMAN. The challenge requires celebrities to do household work, and post a video of the same on social media.

Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga started the challenge on Twitter, by posting a video of him doing household chores. He captioned the video, “Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself, specially during this no maid times and quarantine. Please help in domestic work. #BetheREALMAN.” Vanga further nominated RRR director SS Rajamouli.

Accepting the Arjun Reddy director’s challenge, Rajamouli uploaded a video of him helping his wife in housework, and he nominated Jr NTR and Ram Charan Tej. Others who have, so far, participated in #BetheREALMAN challenge include Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Koratala Siva, Sukumar, Anil Ravipudi, Boyapati Srinu, Shobu Yarlagadda, Krish Jagarlamudi and MM Keeravani.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine.

Please help in domestic work 🙏🙏🙏#BetheREALMAN

I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video :-) pic.twitter.com/Cqmq4xfRm7 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 19, 2020

SS Rajamouli

Jr NTR

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli . మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

Ram Charan

Done @ssrajamouli garu !! Let’s take pride in doing chores at home! Let’s be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.#BetheREALMAN I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020

Chiranjeevi

Venkatesh

Here’s my video @tarak9999. Let’s help our family with domestic work and #BetheREALMAN I request our Chinnodu @UrsTrulyMahesh, my cobra @IAmVarunTej & @AnilRavipudi to pass it on. pic.twitter.com/ILeH3Cm0Xq — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 23, 2020

Koratala Siva

Anil Ravipudi

Here is my #BeTheRealMan challenge video @VenkyMama garu. ఇంట్లో వాళ్ళకి కొంత ఫ్రస్ట్రేషన్ రిలీఫ్. మనకి కొంత ఫన్. I nominate my PATAAS @NandamuriKalyan, my SUPREME @IamSaiDharamTej and my RAJA THE GREAT @RaviTeja_Offl to take forward the challenge 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/jXmNoQscbD — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) April 24, 2020

Shobu Yarlagadda

Krish Jagalamudi

Here you go @mmkeeravaani sir .. and I’m nominating each n every #PSPKFan all over the world for the #BeTheRealMan challenge in helping our women in household chores. pic.twitter.com/5tXi1i7lQP — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) April 23, 2020

MM Keeravani

Looks like this challenge is as contagious as the Corona https://t.co/FPiocL2K7s was transmitted from @imvangasandeep to @ssrajamouli to myself and others. I am doing my part and further transmitting this to @dirkrish and @musicthaman pic.twitter.com/IZyGqVzJ0Q — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) April 21, 2020

Interestingly, Chiranjeevi nominated his friends Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth. Now, it will be interesting to watch the videos these legends share on social media.

