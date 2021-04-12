Vakeel Saab: Chiranjeevi heaps praise on Prakash Raj, calls his performance ‘absolutely amazing’

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab, which was released on April 9, is running successfully. Actor Chiranjeevi, who watched the movie along with his family on the release day itself, has heaped praise on the film’s team, calling the Pink remake a “hugely relevant film on respecting women.”

On Monday, Chiranjeevi once again took to his Twitter handle to compliment the terrific performance of Prakash Raj as Nanda in Vakeel Saab. He termed Prakash’s acting “absolutely amazing”.

Sharing a photo with Prakash Raj, he wrote, “When you have an actor of @prakashraaj’s caliber, it makes his fellow artists to also up their game. His performance in #VakeelSaab was absolutely amazing and he played a great counterpart to @PawanKalyan. Special Congrats to you and Keep rocking Prakash!”

His performance in #VakeelSaab was absolutely amazing and he played a great counterpart to @PawanKalyan. Special Congrats to you and Keep rocking Prakash! pic.twitter.com/285EBmYKEz — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 12, 2021

The film Badri, which was released in 2000, marked the first collaboration of Prakash Raj with Pawan Kalyan. He played the antagonist Nanda in the film. His confrontation in a court with Pawan in Vakeel Saab, in which he coincidentally has the same name, has impressed audiences. Many have called his face-off with Pawan in Vakeel Saab as the high point of the film.

Directed by Sriram Venu, the courtroom drama also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla in other pivotal roles, while Shruti Haasan is seen in an extended cameo.

Sri Venkateswara Creations of Dil Raju and Shirish produced the project in association with Boney Kapoor’s Bay View Projects. While S Thaman composed the tunes for the project, PS Vinod handled the cinematography.

On the work front, Prakash Raj will be next seen in the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2.