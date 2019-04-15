Chiranjeevi heaps praise on Chitralahari team

Sai Dharam Tej’s Chitralahari, which hit screens last Friday, is running successfully in theaters. The makers, who have been basking in the success of the film, are now on cloud nine with appreciation coming from none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi. The Tollywood stalwart, who is busy shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, watched Chitralahari on Sunday.

After the screening, Chiranjeevi heaped praise on the team of Chitralahari and said, “Director Kishore Tirumala has helmed a good film and proved his mettle once again. Congratulations to Sai Dharam Tej. He has evolved into a good actor.” Chiru also had words of praise for Sunil and Posani Krishna Murali.

“Relationships, especially the bond between a son and a father, have been presented in a heartwarming way,” the Khaidi No 150 actor added.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, Chitralahari has been dominating the box office in Telugu states. The Mythri Movie Makers production, also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nivetha Pethuraj, has grossed Rs 14.80 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana until now.

The success of Chitralahari has come as a relief for Sai Dharam Tej, whose previous six outings were box office duds.