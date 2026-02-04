Chiranjeevi’s ‘have a boy’ advice for Ram Charan resurfaces as actor welcomes twins; Lavanya Tripathi defends: ‘Very few men can do…’

After actor Ram Charan was blessed with twins, many on the internet dug up his father Chiranjeevi's old comments about wishing for a boy so that their legacy continues. Layanya Tripathi has defended Chiranjeevi.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 12:06 PM IST
Chiranjeevi and Lavanya TripathiLavanya Tripathi defends Chiranjeevi amid controversy. (Photo: Instagram/Lavanya/Chiranjeevi)
It’s the time for celebration in the Konidela household, as actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their twins into the world. Amid all the congratulatory responses, there also exist some who dug up some old comments made by Ram’s father, actor Chiranjeevi. In an old interview, Chiranjeevi had talked about how he wanted his son to have a boy, and now the internet is pointing fingers. During all this, actor Lavanya Tripathi has come out to defend the megastar.

For the unversed. Lavanya’s husband, Varun Tej, is the son of Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, Nagendra Babu. Some users started discussing Chiranjeevi’s comments, and a journalist wrote in a now-deleted post that, “This obsession for a baby boy in 2026 is so disappointing to see. Also, Klin Kaara did not even get 10 per cent of such a grand welcome when she arrived…”

Klin is the name of Ram’s elder daughter, and Lavanya jumped on X to defend her family. She wrote, “I usually ignore tweets like this and let them pass on my timeline, but I didn’t expect it from you. This tweet is in extremely poor taste, turning a genuinely happy moment into something unpleasant. You clearly don’t know how he treats the women in his family, especially his granddaughters. Very few men can do even 1% of what he does, so it’s best not to comment on people you don’t truly know.”

Many users sided with Lavanya and lauded her for speaking up. Many advised her to stay away from comments like “not even 1% of men” because that would mean she is presuming something about others, while she is asking people not to make assumptions about her family.

The comments which started this all came from Chiranjeevi during the Brahma Anandam pre-release event last year. He said, “When I am at home, it doesn’t feel like I am surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I’m a ladies’ hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling Ram Charan, at least this time, to have a boy so that our legacy continues. I’m scared that he might again have a girl, but he has lovely kids.”

Now Ram has welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, and his father took to X to congratulate him. He wrote, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been blessed with twins — a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well.”

