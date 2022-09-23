Chiranjeevi’s GodFather gets U/A certificate from censor board

Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s GodFather has been creating the right kind of buzz with its promo and recently released song “Thaar Maar”. The film, which features Bollywood actor Salman Khan in an extended cameo, has now got a U/A certificate from the censor board.

The Mohan Raja directorial is the Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam hit Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The censor poster presents Chiranjeevi as a mass leader.

The film’s song “Thaar Maar”, featuring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, has already garnered a lot of attention. The song has been directed and choreographed by Prabhudheva.

Chiranjeevi recently expressed his admiration for Salman. In a interview, when asked about sharing screen space with the Bollywood star, he said, “He (Salman) will only do films for love. Hats off to Salman bhai. We love you.”

GodFather also stars Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Sunil and Samuthirakani. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are mounting the movie under Konidela Productions and Super Good Films banners.

Chiranjeevi’s GodFather will release in theatres on October 5. The film will clash with Nagarjuna’s Telugu film The Ghost, which also stars Sonal Chauhan. Both the movies are highly anticipated by fans.