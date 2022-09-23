scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Chiranjeevi’s GodFather gets U/A certificate from censor board

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming action entertainer GodFather is set to release in theatres on Dussehra.

Thaar MaarSalman Khan and Chiranjeevi will be seen in GodFather.

Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s GodFather has been creating the right kind of buzz with its promo and recently released song “Thaar Maar”. The film, which features Bollywood actor Salman Khan in an extended cameo, has now got a U/A certificate from the censor board.

The Mohan Raja directorial is the Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam hit Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The censor poster presents Chiranjeevi as a mass leader.

Also Read |GodFather star Chiranjeevi: ‘Staying away from politics but…’
GodFtaher Chiranjeevi’s GodFather has got a U/A certificate.

The film’s song “Thaar Maar”, featuring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, has already garnered a lot of attention. The song has been directed and choreographed by Prabhudheva.

Chiranjeevi recently expressed his admiration for Salman. In a interview, when asked about sharing screen space with the Bollywood star, he said, “He (Salman) will only do films for love. Hats off to Salman bhai. We love you.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department

GodFather also stars Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Sunil and Samuthirakani. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are mounting the movie under Konidela Productions and Super Good Films banners.

Chiranjeevi’s GodFather will release in theatres on October 5. The film will clash with Nagarjuna’s Telugu film The Ghost, which also stars Sonal Chauhan. Both the movies are highly anticipated by fans.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 08:17:23 pm
Next Story

BJP leader’s son arrested for killing receptionist at his resort in Uttarakhand

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan
How Nayanthara made husband Vignesh Shivan’s birthday ‘the best ever’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement