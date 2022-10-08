scorecardresearch
GodFather box office collection: Chiranjeevi starrer drops on day 3, expected to gain footfall over weekend

Megastar Chiranjeevi's recent Telugu action starrer GodFather released on the festival of Dussehra and collected Rs 12.5 cr and Rs 8.70 cr on Thursday and Friday respectively.

GodFatherGodFather film is expected to perform better at the weekend.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s recent offering GodFather has had a strong start at the box office. The film, which also has a strong attraction for Hindi speaking belt, with Salman Khan doing an extended cameo, managed to touch nearly Rs 70 crore in 2 days. After its earnings on the third day, the film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja, stars Chiranjeevi, Satyadev and Nayanthara in leading roles. The film is the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. Talking to indianexpress.com, trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, “After taking an opening of 19 crore nett on Wednesday, GodFather has witnessed drop on Thursday and Friday as it collected Rs 12.5 crore and Rs 8.70 crore respectively. The film should show an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday though growth won’t be huge. I am expecting the film to mint Rs 20-25 crore over next two days all India.”

The film’s producers previously shared that they have added 600 screens in the Hindi belt.

Also Read |GodFather movie review: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan starrer is a satisfying watch

“Film should have collected Rs 25 crore nett in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana itself considering Chiranjeevi is a mammoth star out there. This happens with almost all Telugu films. Film opens huge out there and sees a drastic fall the very next day. Although considering Chiranjeevi’s stardom, film collections are underwhelming,” says Kadel. He also shared that since Chiranjeevi’s last film Acharya, which had a cameo by his son, actor Ram Charan, didn’t do well at the box office and this could have impacted GodFather’s box office collection too.

ndianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film 3 stars. Calling the film satisfying, he wrote, “Mohan Raja has also steered clear of unnecessary distractions in the form of parallel comedy tracks or special dance numbers. He has only kept those things that serve the main plot and within that space, he has indulged the superstardom of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan for the amusement of their fans.”

