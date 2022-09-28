scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Chiranjeevi congratulates son Ram Charan as he completes 15 years in the film industry: ‘Supremely pleased at his passion, body of work, dedication…’

Chiranjeevi shared pictures with son Ram Charan and congratulated him on completing 15 years as an actor in the film industry.

Ram Charan, ChiranjeeviChiranjeevi congratulated his son Ram Charan on completing 15 years in the film industry. (Photo: Twitter/kchirutweets)

Telugu actor Ram Charan has been entertaining his fans much like his superstar father Chiranjeevi and the latter is extremely proud of his journey. Chiranjeevi took to social media to share his joy on his son completing 15 years in the film industry.

In the first tweet, Chiranjeevi wrote, ”On reaching the 15 years milestone, fondly reflecting on @AlwaysRamCharan‘s journey in films. It is heartening how he has evolved as an Actor from #Chirutha to #Magadheera to #Rangasthalam to #RRR ..and now to #RC15 with Director Shankar.”

Also Read |Decoding what makes SS Rajamouli’s RRR a strong Oscar contender

In another tweet, Chiranjeevi, who last shared screen space with son Ram Charan in Acharya, wrote, “Supremely pleased at his passion, body of work, dedication and his innate urge to excel at what he does. Proud of you my boy! Here’s to greater heights and greater glories that await you! Go for it! May the Force be with you!”

Ram Charan made his acting debut with the 2007 film Chirutha. He then became part of SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera and went on to deliver entertainers like Rangasthalam, Naayak, Dhruva and more recently the blockbuster hit RRR. He also made his Hindi debut with Zanjeer alongside Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt.

Ram Charan is now working on his next film, tentatively, titled RC 15 with director Shankar. The actor had recently taken a break from the shoot of the film to spend time with family and friends. He had shared pictures from their weekend getaway.

Meanwhile, Ram and Jr NTR’s recent offering RRR is still making waves in India and overseas. Fans were disappointed after Film Federation of India decided to choose Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show instead of RRR as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

However, TP Aggarwal, FFI president, told indianexpress.com, “Chhello Show was a unanimous decision by the jury. Out of the 17, all of them said we need this film. We are never inside so this was completely the jury’s decision. They said it is an Indian film that should go (for Oscar).”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 03:42:03 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra: Western Railway to add another AC local rake to its fleet

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar’s 93rd birthday anniversary: Rare photos of India’s ‘nightingale’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement