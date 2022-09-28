Chiranjeevi congratulates son Ram Charan as he completes 15 years in the film industry: ‘Supremely pleased at his passion, body of work, dedication…’

Telugu actor Ram Charan has been entertaining his fans much like his superstar father Chiranjeevi and the latter is extremely proud of his journey. Chiranjeevi took to social media to share his joy on his son completing 15 years in the film industry.

In the first tweet, Chiranjeevi wrote, ”On reaching the 15 years milestone, fondly reflecting on @AlwaysRamCharan‘s journey in films. It is heartening how he has evolved as an Actor from #Chirutha to #Magadheera to #Rangasthalam to #RRR ..and now to #RC15 with Director Shankar.”

In another tweet, Chiranjeevi, who last shared screen space with son Ram Charan in Acharya, wrote, “Supremely pleased at his passion, body of work, dedication and his innate urge to excel at what he does. Proud of you my boy! Here’s to greater heights and greater glories that await you! Go for it! May the Force be with you!”

Ram Charan made his acting debut with the 2007 film Chirutha. He then became part of SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera and went on to deliver entertainers like Rangasthalam, Naayak, Dhruva and more recently the blockbuster hit RRR. He also made his Hindi debut with Zanjeer alongside Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt.

Ram Charan is now working on his next film, tentatively, titled RC 15 with director Shankar. The actor had recently taken a break from the shoot of the film to spend time with family and friends. He had shared pictures from their weekend getaway.

Meanwhile, Ram and Jr NTR’s recent offering RRR is still making waves in India and overseas. Fans were disappointed after Film Federation of India decided to choose Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show instead of RRR as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023.

However, TP Aggarwal, FFI president, told indianexpress.com, “Chhello Show was a unanimous decision by the jury. Out of the 17, all of them said we need this film. We are never inside so this was completely the jury’s decision. They said it is an Indian film that should go (for Oscar).”