scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Chiranjeevi confirms Salman Khan did GodFather for free: ‘Hats off to Bhai’

Salman Khan has played an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi's GodFather.

GodFatherChiranjeevi and Salman Khan in GodFather.

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi is getting ready to go on a promotional blitz in the coming days as the release date for his upcoming movie GodFather draws closer. As part of the promotions, he has done a special interview, which has been shot mid-air inside a private jet.

The promo of the interview shows that Chiranjeevi has discussed a lot of aspects about GodFather, including that he has no love interest in the movie. “The subject of GodFather is such that you don’t wonder why there is no heroine, or songs,” he said. He is also seen sharing about how director Puri Jagannadh was reluctant to act in the movie at first. “He said he won’t do it at any cost. But, when you see the film, you will be surprised to know there is a commanding actor in him,” the star promised.

Also Read |Vijay to make cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan? Speculations begin after Atlee’s photo with stars breaks internet

Chiranjeevi also expressed his admiration for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has played an extended cameo in the movie. Chiranjeevi revealed that Salman did the movie without taking money. “He will only do films for love. Hats off to Salman bhai. We love you,” he noted.

The full interview will be released on Super Good Films YouTube channel soon. Super Good Films has also bankrolled GodFather along with Ram Charan’s production house, Konidela Production Company.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

Written and directed by Mohan Raja, the film is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an extended cameo. The film is due in cinemas on October 5.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 02:54:57 pm
Next Story

Humayun Khan (1932-2022), the man who stood for India-Pakistan dosti

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, in black and white
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement