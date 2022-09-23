Chiranjeevi confirms Salman Khan did GodFather for free: ‘Hats off to Bhai’

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi is getting ready to go on a promotional blitz in the coming days as the release date for his upcoming movie GodFather draws closer. As part of the promotions, he has done a special interview, which has been shot mid-air inside a private jet.

The promo of the interview shows that Chiranjeevi has discussed a lot of aspects about GodFather, including that he has no love interest in the movie. “The subject of GodFather is such that you don’t wonder why there is no heroine, or songs,” he said. He is also seen sharing about how director Puri Jagannadh was reluctant to act in the movie at first. “He said he won’t do it at any cost. But, when you see the film, you will be surprised to know there is a commanding actor in him,” the star promised.

Chiranjeevi also expressed his admiration for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has played an extended cameo in the movie. Chiranjeevi revealed that Salman did the movie without taking money. “He will only do films for love. Hats off to Salman bhai. We love you,” he noted.

The full interview will be released on Super Good Films YouTube channel soon. Super Good Films has also bankrolled GodFather along with Ram Charan’s production house, Konidela Production Company.

Written and directed by Mohan Raja, the film is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an extended cameo. The film is due in cinemas on October 5.