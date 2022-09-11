Chiranjeevi comforts an inconsolable Prabhas after Krishnam Raju’s death

Actor-politician Krishnam Raju, also known as ‘Rebel Star’, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 82. His nephew, actor Prabhas is shocked by the sudden demise and he was inconsolable at Krishnam’s residence. From Chiranjeevi to Pawan Kalyan and Jr NTR to Vijay Deverakonda, many Tollywood actors and politicians paid their last respects to the legend at the residence.

In one of the videos shared by a fan account, Chiranjeevi is seen consoling Prabhas as the latter could not hold back his tears. Prabhas looks devastated and Chiranjeevi holds his hand and tries to comfort the actor.

Krishnam Raju’s death came as a shock to the entire industry and actors like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others mourned his death.

Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more… A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 11, 2022

You will always be in our hearts..You were our Ramayya garu in Yevade Subramanyam.. Om Shanti Krishnam Raju garu 🙏🏼 My condolences and prayers for Prabhas anna and the entire family 🙏🏼 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 11, 2022

Extremely saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Krishnam Raju garu. His contribution to the film industry was immense. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans . May his soul rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 11, 2022

Krishnam Raju was a popular actor in the 1970s and 1980s and was often referred to as ‘Rebel Star.’ In his acting career of about five decades, he acted in more than 180 films after which he ventured into politics.

Krishnam Raju is survived by his wife and three daughters.