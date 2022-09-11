scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Chiranjeevi comforts an inconsolable Prabhas after Krishnam Raju’s death

Krishnam Raju's death came as a shock to the film industry and his nephew Prabhas.

Krishnam Raju, Prabhas, ChiranjeeviKrishnam Raju passed away at the age of 82. (Photo: Vamsi Kaka/Twitter)

Actor-politician Krishnam Raju, also known as ‘Rebel Star’, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 82. His nephew, actor Prabhas is shocked by the sudden demise and he was inconsolable at Krishnam’s residence. From Chiranjeevi to Pawan Kalyan and Jr NTR to Vijay Deverakonda, many Tollywood actors and politicians paid their last respects to the legend at the residence.

In one of the videos shared by a fan account, Chiranjeevi is seen consoling Prabhas as the latter could not hold back his tears. Prabhas looks devastated and Chiranjeevi holds his hand and tries to comfort the actor.

Krishnam Raju’s death came as a shock to the entire industry and actors like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others mourned his death.

Krishnam Raju was a popular actor in the 1970s and 1980s and was often referred to as ‘Rebel Star.’ In his acting career of about five decades, he acted in more than 180 films after which he ventured into politics.

Krishnam Raju is survived by his wife and three daughters.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 07:44:14 pm
