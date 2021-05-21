Chiranjeevi comes to the aid of actor Ponnambalam, donates Rs 2 lakh

Chiranjeevi has donated Rs 2 lakh to actor Ponnambalam, who has been undergoing treatment for kidney ailment.

Ponnambalam thanked Chiranjeevi on social media for his gesture. “Greetings, Chiranjeevi sir. Rs 2 lakh that you gave for my kidney transplant were very helpful. I will never forget your help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Stay blessed,” the 57-year-old actor said in a video message.

Ponnambalam is known for playing villain’s roles in Chiranjeevi-starrers such as Gharana Mogudu and Mugguru Monagallu.

Last year, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan came forward to help Ponnambalam and assured him that he would bear the educational expenses of the actor’s two kids. Kamal also helped him with the treatment of his kidney-related ailments.

Ponnambalam started his film career as a stuntman and rose to fame with the antagonist’s roles in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Films like Nattamai, Muthu and Indhu brought him recognition among the audiences. He was also a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 2.