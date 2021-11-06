Chiranjeevi collaborates with Bobby for his 154th film: ‘Presenting the ‘Mass Moola Virat’ in an avatar we love the most’

Director Bobby is on cloud nine as he is all set to collaborate with his “all time favourite hero” megastar Chiranjeevi for his next. On Saturday, Bobby unveiled the first look of the untitled project with a caption that read, “The day I’m waiting for quite a long time has arrived! Working with my all time favorite HERO Megastar @KChiruTweets garu for #MEGA154. Presenting the ‘Mass Moola Virat’ in an avatar we love to see him the most. Annayya Arachakam Arambham.” He added that he will be collaborating with Devi Sri Prasad for the music of the film.

The first look of the new project has Chiranjeevi sporting shades. He is seen lighting a beedi with a lighter in his hand. The beard, mesh fishnet string vest, chains in his neck and bracelet on his wrist add to mass quotient.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has Acharya and Godfather to his credit. Acharya will be Chiranjeevi’s first full-fledged project with Ram Charan. Earlier, Ram Charan had made a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi 150. Chiranjeevi had also made a cameo appearance in Ram’s 2009 release Magadheera.

Talking about working with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan said, “It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen”

Talking about casting the father-son duo in Acharya, Koratala Siva had earlier said, “I couldn’t have imagined anyone else playing Sidha (played by Ram Charan) in Acharya. This is perfect casting for the role and the project.” The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood.

The film was earlier scheduled for May 13 release. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was rescheduled. Now, the Koratala Siva film will head to the theaters in February 2022.