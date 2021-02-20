Chiranjeevi celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary, Ram Charan calls his parents his ‘biggest strength’

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela and his wife Surekha Konidela are celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary on Saturday. On the occasion, their son, actor Ram Charan shared an adorable photo of the couple on his social media handles.

Sharing the photo on his social media handles, Ram Charan tagged his parents as his “biggest strength.”

My biggest strength!!

Wishing you both a very Happy 42nd wedding anniversary 😜❤️!!@KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/RjFyoPUbCN — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 20, 2021

“My biggest strength! Wishing you both a very Happy 42nd wedding anniversary,” he wrote.

On the work front, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will be sharing the screen space in Koratala Siva’s Acharya, which will release in theatres on May 13. Ram and Chiranjeevi have earlier shared screen space in a song from the 65-year-old actor’s comeback film Khaidi 150.

Apart from Acharya, Chiranjeevi also has Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer in his kitty. Ram Charan recently announced his next with director Shankar. The untitled project will mark Ram’s 15th film. Ram also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR in his kitty.