scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Latest news

Chiranjeevi celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary, Ram Charan calls his parents his ‘biggest strength’

Ram Charan shared an adorable picture of his parents Chiranjeevi Konidela and Surekha Konidela wishing them on their 42nd wedding anniversary.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
February 20, 2021 1:01:20 pm
ChiranjeeviRam Charan wished Chiranjeevi Konidela on his wedding anniversary. (Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram)

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela and his wife Surekha Konidela are celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary on Saturday. On the occasion, their son, actor Ram Charan shared an adorable photo of the couple on his social media handles.

Sharing the photo on his social media handles, Ram Charan tagged his parents as his “biggest strength.”

“My biggest strength! Wishing you both a very Happy 42nd wedding anniversary,” he wrote.

ALSO READ |Ram Charan is ready for Shankar’s ‘cinematic brilliance’, announces new film

On the work front, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will be sharing the screen space in Koratala Siva’s Acharya, which will release in theatres on May 13. Ram and Chiranjeevi have earlier shared screen space in a song from the 65-year-old actor’s comeback film Khaidi 150.

ALSO READ |Release dates: Every Telugu movie confirmed to hit cinema halls this year
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Apart from Acharya, Chiranjeevi also has Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer in his kitty. Ram Charan recently announced his next with director Shankar. The untitled project will mark Ram’s 15th film. Ram also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR in his kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 20: Latest News

Advertisement