Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Bholaa Shankar goes on floors: ‘Super excited’

Bholaa Shankar, a Telugu remake of Tamil hit Vedhalam, was officially launched on Thursday with a grand puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Apart from actors Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, director Meher Ramesh, producers Anil Sunkara and KS Rama Rao, Vennala Kishore, Mani Sharma, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanra of 14 Reels Plus, AM Ratnam attended the launch event as special guests. Harish Shankar, Boddy, Vamshi Paidipally, Koratala Siva, VV Vinayak, and K Raghavendra Rao were present too.

VV Vinayak, Gopichand Malineni, Bobby, Vamshi Paidipally, Harish Shankar, Koratala Siva, and N Shankar handed over the script to the team of Bholaa Shankar. K Raghavendra Rao sounded the clapboard for Chiranjeevi’s first shot.

K Raghavendra Rao, Chiranjeevi, Meher Ramesh and Anil Sunkara at Bholaa Shankar launch event.

Speaking at the film’s launch event, Tamannaah said, “It’s very encouraging to see cinemas receiving good response from the audience amid the pandemic times. Thank you, Anil Sunkara for making me a part of the movie. Since the beginning of my career, I have been trying to work with Meher Ramesh. Earlier, because of dates issues and other reasons, we have not been able to work together. But now, it has materialized. I am super excited to do Bholaa Shankar. I wish Meher brings the best out of me with the film. Although the movie is a remake, we try our best to bring the new identity, originality, and essentiality to the movie.”

Bholaa Shankar team pose for photographers during the film's launch event.

Bholaa Shankar team with guests at the film's launch event.

“Doing a movie with Chiranjeevi has been a dream of mine. I always wanted to direct him in a film like Bholaa Shankar. I will put all my efforts into the movie to make it a commercial action extravaganza with the help of my team,” said director Meher Ramesh.

Bholaa Shankar also features Keerthy Suresh. Mahati Swara Sagar is the music composer for this project, and Dudley is on board to handle the cinematography. The shooting will commence from 15th November.