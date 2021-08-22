Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar first look: Mahesh Babu unveils poster promo, watch

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has revealed the first look at superstar Chiranjeevi’s next project Bholaa Shankar. Chiranjeevi, who celebrates his 66th birthday today, will collaborate with director Meher Ramesh for the project.

Mahesh Babu shared a motion poster on his Twitter handle. He captioned the post, “Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu🤗Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!”

Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu🤗 Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir! pic.twitter.com/U9czmnIK5I — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2021

The title sequence shows a stormy sky on which the text “Mega Star” appears as upbeat music plays in the background. The scene morphs to a cityscape with a bridge and buildings and the title in Telugu appears.

Chiranjeevi in the upcoming Acharya. (Photo: Konidela Production Company) Chiranjeevi in the upcoming Acharya. (Photo: Konidela Production Company)

Happy birthday to Telugu cinema’s most celebrated name

PADMABHUSHAN

MEGASTAR

DR.CHIRANJEEVI @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/2rDdpcNFxu — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 22, 2021

On Saturday, the fans of Chiranjeevi were treated with the title reveal and motion poster of another movie starring the supertsar. Called Godfather, the film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Beside Godfather and Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi also has Acharya in the pipeline. The team behind Acharya shared special birthday posters of the movie featuring him.