Chiranjeevi bags Telugu remake rights of Prithviraj’s Lucifer

Malayalam actor Prithviraj said that he would forever regret not taking up on the offer to be part of Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He also revealed that Chiranjeevi has bagged the remake rights for his directorial debut Lucifer.

“With #Chiranjeevi sir at the Kerala launch of #SyeraNarasimhaReddy What an absolute gem of a man! Humility and grace personified. I’m thrilled that you bought the rights to #Lucifer and will forever be sorry that I couldn’t take up your offer to be part of #SNR sir!(sic),” he posted on his Twitter page.

Released earlier this year, Lucifer became the biggest ever earner of Malayalam cinema globally. It grossed a whopping Rs 200 crore in its worldwide theatrical collections. Set in the backdrop of a family crisis during a volatile political situation in Kerala, the film, starring Mohanlal in the lead, was written by Murali Gopy.

Buoyed by the success of the film, the filmmakers have announced two more films in the franchise. The sequel has been titled Empuraan. The movie will go on the floors during the second half of 2020, following which the filmmakers will start working on the third installment.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently touring across the country promoting Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is set to hit the screens on Wednesday across the world in multiple languages.

Mounted on a massive scale, the historical period drama is budgeted around Rs 200 crore and is produced by Ram Charan, who is the son of Chiranjeevi. The father-son duo has left no stone unturned to ensure their ambitious project gets a huge launch in every corner of the country.

The film also has a huge supporting cast, including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapathy Babu, Niharika among others.