Chiranjeevi announces free Covid-19 vaccination for Telugu artistes, film journalists

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi recently announced a free vaccination drive for all artistes and journalists associated with the Telugu film industry. Starting Thursday, people who are above 45 will be eligible to get free vaccination through an initiative backed by Corona Crisis Charity (CCC). Under this scheme, the eligible candidates can also get their spouses vaccinated if they are aged 45 and above.

“The eligible cine artistes and journalists can register for free vaccination through their unions or associations. If your spouse is 45, they can also get a free vaccination under this drive. We will prepare a schedule and vaccinate beneficiaries accordingly at Apollo Hospitals starting Thursday. Also, you will get free consultation for three months through Apollo 24/7,” said Chiranjeevi in a video message.

Chiranjeevi also added that beneficiaries would get required medicines under this scheme at subsidised rates.

Chiranjeevi’s announcement comes at a time when the functioning of the Telugu film industry has been hampered by the second wave of coronavirus. In order to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Telangana government recently announced a slew of new restrictions that has affected the film industry’s recovery. The Telugu Film Producers’ Council has directed its members not to shoot films with a crew bigger than 50 members. In the meantime, theatres across Telangana have closed down in the light of new government restrictions.

The virus has also infected many leading names of Tollywood, including Pawan Kalyan. The younger brother of Chiranjeevi is under medical care at his farm house. And he is said to be recovering well from the infection.