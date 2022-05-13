Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya gets OTT release date

Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 20. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film was released in cinemas on April 29.

Acharya’s box office run was hampered by bad reviews and poor word of mouth. After a decent opening day, the film’s collection slipped drastically and never really recovered from the slump.

In his 1 star review, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Koratala Siva heavily banks on the visual element that gives this film a mythological heft to keep the audience hooked. The writing is so poor that even the massive stardom of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan feels inadequate to lift this movie. It’s a snooze fest.”

Besides Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya also stars Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Kishore Kumar, Regina Cassendra, Sangeetha, Ajay and Tanikella Barani.