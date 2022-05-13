scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya gets OTT release date

Besides Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya also stars Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Kishore Kumar and Regina Cassendra.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 13, 2022 6:32:18 pm
AcharyaAcharya will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 20. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film was released in cinemas on April 29.

Acharya’s box office run was hampered by bad reviews and poor word of mouth. After a decent opening day, the film’s collection slipped drastically and never really recovered from the slump.

Also Read |Acharya movie review: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan seem inadequate to save this spiritless film

In his 1 star review, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Koratala Siva heavily banks on the visual element that gives this film a mythological heft to keep the audience hooked. The writing is so poor that even the massive stardom of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan feels inadequate to lift this movie. It’s a snooze fest.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Besides Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya also stars Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Kishore Kumar, Regina Cassendra, Sangeetha, Ajay and Tanikella Barani.

Best of Express Premium

Most Congress leaders set to be exempt from ‘one family, one ticket...Premium
Most Congress leaders set to be exempt from ‘one family, one ticket...
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflationPremium
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflation
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...Premium
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut
Check out Kangana Ranaut’s dhaakad looks from promotions

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement