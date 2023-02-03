Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan pay tribute to K Vishwanath: ‘His films, music, and fame are eternal’

Legendary Telugu film director K Vishwanath passed away in Hyderabad on Thursday due to age-related ailments. In his five-decade long film career, the Kalathapaswi helmed cult classics such as Shankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathimuthyam, Swathikiranam, Swarnakamalam, and Swayamkrushi, among others. His demise has left superstars such as Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan in shock; they shared a great bond beyond films. Remembering him on social media, they expressed their condolences and hailed his formidable body of work.

Chiranjeevi in his statement said, “It is a very sad day. News about the demise of father-like K Vishwanath garu has left me in deep shock. Words are not enough to describe his greatness. His filmmaking style is unique, which captivates scholars and common people alike. Probably, there is no other director like him who has turned even sensitive art films into blockbusters. He is a great director who took the fame of Telugu people to the global level through his films. I got an opportunity to act in three films namely Shubhalekha, Swayamkrushi and Apadbandhavudu under his direction.”

He added, “I personally have a Guru-disciple relationship with him. More than that, it was like a bond between a father and son. The time I spent with him is the most precious to me. Working with him is like an education for any actor. His films are like a guide for the future directors. 43 years ago, on the day of the release of his iconic film Shankarabharam, perhaps as a jewel for Shankara, he was brought to Kailash. His films, the music in his movies, and his fame are eternal. His demise is an irreplaceable void. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, praying for his soul to rest in peace.”

Shocked beyond words!

Shocked beyond words!

Shri K Viswanath 's loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏

Calling himself an ardent fan of K Vishwanath, Kamal Haasan said, “Kalathapsvi K Viswanath gaaru, fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art.”

Kamal led Vishwanath’s classic blockbusters Swathimuthyam and Sagarasangamam. K Vishwanath was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award and Padma Shri for his contributions to the film industry.