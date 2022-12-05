Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind and others attend Neelima Guna’s wedding. See photos

The grand wedding ceremony of Neelima Guna, the daughter of filmmaker Gunasekhar, was held on Saturday at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Neelima married Ravi Prakhya, son of entrepreneurs Ramakrishna Pinjala and Satya Pinjala. Telugu film industry bigwigs Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, C Kalyan, Meher Ramesh, Anil Ravipudi, Bellamkonda Suresh, Bellamkonda Ganesh, Bandla Ganesh, and T Srinivas Yadav among others graced the wedding and blessed the new couple.

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

Neelima Guna ventured into the film industry as a co-producer with Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty-starrer Rudramadevi. Presently, she is bankrolling Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s Shaakuntalam in association with Dil Raju, while Gunasekhar is the film’s director. The movie will hit the screens soon.